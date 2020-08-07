The US has issued sanctions against 11 senior Chinese and Hong Kong officials, including Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, over Beijing’s imposition of a sweeping national security law on the Asian financial centre.

The sanctions mark yet another escalation in Donald Trump’s campaign to clamp down on everything from Chinese trade and economic practices to espionage and alleged human rights abuses.

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong and we will use our tools and authorities to target those undermining their autonomy,” said Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary.

In addition to Ms Lam, the US also sanctioned Chris Tang, the Hong Kong police commissioner, and John Lee, the government secretary for security. Several senior Chinese Communist party officials were targeted, including Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau affairs office of the Chinese government’s State Council, and Luo Huining, the director of the Hong Kong liaison office, the top Chinese government body in Hong Kong.

US Treasury said Chinese and Hong Kong officials targeted with the sanctions had “implemented policies directly aimed at curbing freedom of expression and assembly, and democratic processes, and are subsequently responsible for the degradation of Hong Kong’s autonomy”.

China imposed the national security law on Hong Kong in an effort to clamp down on the pro-democracy, anti-Beijing protests that have roiled the financial centre.

The move came just hours after Mr Trump issued an order banning American companies from conducting transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, and WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging app, after a grace period of 45 days.