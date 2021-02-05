German carmakers consider an overhaul of semiconductor stockpiles to avoid supply chain troubles

German carmakers are considering their own semiconductor stockpiles to avoid supply chain troubles, the UK government could soon hold directors personally liable for the accuracy of their companies’ financial statements, and CVC Capital Partners eyes a minority stake in one of the NBA’s most valuable teams. Plus, the FT’s Asia business editor, Leo Lewis, explains how robots in Japan are boosting employment.





Carmakers consider supply chain overhaul to avert more chip crises

UK directors face tough new liability rules under major audit reform

Japan’s love of robots is paying off

