Print this page

German carmakers consider an overhaul of semiconductor stockpiles to avoid supply chain troubles

German carmakers are considering their own semiconductor stockpiles to avoid supply chain troubles, the UK government could soon hold directors personally liable for the accuracy of their companies’ financial statements, and CVC Capital Partners eyes a minority stake in one of the NBA’s most valuable teams. Plus, the FT’s Asia business editor, Leo Lewis, explains how robots in Japan are boosting employment.


Carmakers consider supply chain overhaul to avert more chip crises

www.ft.com/content/3ecd3ccd-18d1-45a0-afb6-84719bdadf52


UK directors face tough new liability rules under major audit reform

https://www.ft.com/content/d4dd13a9-903e-4ff7-9fc3-d30ffdf764be


Japan’s love of robots is paying off

https://www.ft.com/content/72268b41-9731-4ee9-a32d-a9b463e362c1


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast