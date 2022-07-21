Tesla withstood disruption to China production and the high costs of scaling up new plants in Texas and Germany, Ukraine is getting some debt relief from western creditors, and Sri Lanka is just one of a number of developing economies facing growing pressure from soaring energy costs and a stronger US dollar. Plus Italian prime minister Mario Draghi’s government is on the brink of collapse, and Liz Truss will go head-to-head with Rishi Sunak in the race to become Britain’s next prime minister.

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

