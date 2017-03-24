KfW mistakenly transfers billions of euros to four other banks

KfW, the German development bank, has launched a review of its systems after mistakenly transferring billions of euros to four other lenders earlier this year.

Germany’s fourth-biggest bank by assets said that the erroneous payments, which took place in February, were the result of an IT glitch that had led to transactions being carried out multiple times.

The bank declined to say how much it had transferred in error. Bloomberg, which first reported the blunder, said that the bank had transferred more than €5bn. KfW said that the error had been spotted and corrected on the same day, and that the money sent by accident had been paid back “immediately” by the four banks.

“KfW immediately launched an extensive internal and external review, in order to understand the causes [of the incident] in detail and to draw the necessary conclusions from it,” the bank said in a statement. “Necessary further steps will be taken on the basis of the results of the investigation. KfW has put in place a special task force to deal with this.”

The bank said it had informed regulators and that the Bundesbank had also contacted it over the incident. BaFin and the Bundesbank declined to comment.

The incident has embarrassing echoes for KfW, which transferred €300m to Lehman Brothers in 2008 on the same day that the US bank filed a request for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The slip-up sparked a political storm and earned the bank the title of “Germany’s dumbest bank” from Bild, the country’s biggest-selling newspaper.

KfW said that the latest problem started when an “experienced programmer” made a “configuration error” while working on the bank’s internal Swift payment software on February 20.

“This faulty configuration, in conjunction with another standard software used for payments by KfW, resulted in an unknown behaviour by our system: an automatic loop was created in which, without any action by KfW, the payments were repeatedly issued,” the bank said.

KfW is not the only German lender to have accidentally transferred money. Two years ago, Deutsche Bank, the country’s biggest bank, paid $6bn to a hedge fund client by mistake in a “fat finger” trade on its foreign exchange desk.