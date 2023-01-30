India’s Adani Group has published an angry rebuttal of allegations of wrongdoing by short seller Hindenburg Research that wiped more than $50bn from its value last week, central banks prepare to lift interest rates to 15-year highs as investors’ jitters grow, and Walt Disney is bracing for a proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz’s push for a board seat.

