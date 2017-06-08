News podcast Add to myFT Uber struggles to fix management problems News podcast Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save June 9, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. The FT's Leslie Hook tells Ravi Mattu about the company's latest efforts to rebuild its management team in the face of a series of scandals Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest News podcast Where does Russia stand on climate change? Thursday, 8 June, 2017 London voters speak about their voting intentions Wednesday, 7 June, 2017 Boutique firms rival big banks in M&A league table Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 Goldman move to buy Venezuela bonds sparks outrage Thursday, 1 June, 2017 Russian banker laments Washington paralysis Tuesday, 30 May, 2017