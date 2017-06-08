News podcast

Uber struggles to fix management problems

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

The FT's Leslie Hook tells Ravi Mattu about the company's latest efforts to rebuild its management team in the face of a series of scandals

