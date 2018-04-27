Mark Dumville notes with a certain irony that the EU’s recent decision to exclude British companies from involvement in the Galileo satellite navigation programme has not stopped member states from coming to him for advice on how to use it.

The general manager of UK navigation specialist Nottingham Scientific said his company had been put in a difficult position by these requests for support in deploying Galileo’s highly secure public regulated service (PRS), which is designed for government users and currently only open to EU member states.

“We cannot take on a contract because we don’t know what the future will be,” Mr Dumville said.

Much of the heavily encrypted system was designed and developed in the UK — making it the go-to place for those trying to understand how to use it.

The only problem is that when Britain leaves the EU, it will lose the right of guaranteed access to PRS and its companies could be kicked out of any work touching on the service.

The fear in the UK space community is that the exclusion will not be limited to Galileo, but could also extend to the EU’s earth observation platform, Copernicus.

Some in the industry suspect that the security objection used by the EU for excluding Britain is a tactic to allow other member states to catch up with the UK’s more commercial approach to space investment.

“We have been following this [commercial] line of thinking and investment for a decade,” said one government official. “Other countries are waking up to this now.”

The UK is clearly a leader in the commercial and downstream area

British-based companies have been at the heart of Galileo’s development since its launch in 2003. Surrey Satellite Technology, a spinout from Surrey University, was awarded the contract to build one of the first pathfinder spacecraft for Galileo in 2003. It has since provided all of the payloads that transmit signals from Galileo’s operational satellites.

CGI UK, formerly Logica, has provided much of the encryption used by PRS while Qinetiq, formerly the Ministry of Defence’s test and research agency, is involved in the design and build of PRS receivers. Airbus, which designs and manufactures satellites at its Stevenage site, has run Galileo’s equally sensitive ground control operations from Portsmouth.

On average, the UK has funded about 12 per cent of Galileo’s €10bn budget and won more than 15 per cent of the work, even though the UK’s public budget for space is one of the smallest among developed economies, ranking in the bottom third of OECD peers.

This may be because the UK has prioritised space investments that will deliver commercial returns, in contrast to countries such as France and Italy, which have focused on the public market through government-funded launch services, according to industry specialists.

UK space industry income by customer type 2014/15 Customer £m Commercial to consumer (B2C) 7,332 Commercial to business (B2B) 4,423 Defence/military 954 Other civil government 368 European Space Agency 351 Research/science funding 89 European Commission 65 Other space agency 40 UK Space Agency 36 Undefined 44 Total 13,702 Source: London Economics

“UK policy has always been quite pragmatic in that it has invested in projects on more economic terms,” said Alan Brunstrom, European Space Agency liaison officer in the UK.

“It is outstanding among ESA members in that respect. It has always had a big interest in earth observation and the more commercial aspects of telecommunications, navigation and downstream applications . . .[and] substantially boosted public and private investment into those strongholds. The UK is clearly a leader in the commercial and downstream area.”

This helps explain why the UK’s space industry is dominated by strongly commercial sectors, such as broadcasting and communications, which account for roughly three-quarters of all income generated by the industry, according to a 2016 report by London Economics, the research consultancy.

It is also why the sector derives just under 14 per cent of its income from the public sector — far below the global average of 24 per cent, the report states.

The navigation system itself represented a minuscule percentage of the £13.7bn revenues generated by the uk space industry in 2014/2015, found the study.

But the size of Galileo contracts matters less than the expertise and innovation they nourish, as well as the power they give to shape a programme that will deliver opportunities suited to UK industry, say executives.

“The satellites might cost a few billion dollars to build but the industry around satellite navigation is worth tens of billions,” says Stuart Martin, chief executive of Britain’s satellite applications catapult, an accelerator for businesses looking to exploit the data being gathered in space. “There is a massive prize downstream to be secured.”

Europe estimates that the market will expand exponentially over the next few years as important technological developments such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and the internet of things become commonplace. All will rely on applications using the reliable and secure positioning and timing data that satellite navigation offers. The market for satellite navigation enabled services is forecast to hit €195bn by 2025, according to the European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency.

The fear for the UK space industry is that being excluded from programmes such as Galileo and Copernicus will leave them disadvantaged in the race to exploit their potential just as the UK’s strategy of promoting commercial activities is taking off.

“If you are in the system you can influence it to deliver better services. When you look at the US you can see how being involved at the beginning can generate massive returns,” says Mr Dumville.

Galileo uses fairly old technology to achieve its goals. We could look at revolutionary new approaches

But there are encouraging signs for those who are determined not to let the current political row distract them from opportunities. According to the Seraphim Spacetech Index, in the 12 months to 31 March 2018 the UK accounted for 43 per cent of the space tech companies funded by venture capital across the entire EU.

Bryce Space and Technology, a US based consultancy which tracks the global sector, has also found that despite its relatively small public budget, the UK is home to the world’s second largest population of space start-ups.

Some even believe that exclusion from Galileo could have an upside. Craig Clark, chief executive of Scotland based nano satellite maker, Clyde Space, said that if the government pursues an alternative to Galileo — either with another international partner or on its own — it could be the chance to leapfrog the system’s already outdated design.

“Galileo uses fairly old technology to achieve its goals,” said Mr Clark. “We could look at revolutionary new approaches. We could look at localised navigation services or smaller satellites so you have higher accuracy but not necessarily continuously.”

Mr Clark insisted he was not arguing for withdrawal from Galileo. “The fact we have to go through this is a shame,” he said. But he added: “It is not a disaster. We have always been resilient as an industry.”