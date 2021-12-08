Top players have knowledge of correct plays, brilliant deductive skills and also, crucially, an unyielding killer instinct.

Bidding

Dealer: North

E/W Game

North East South West 1H Dbl Rdbl NB NB 1S Dbl

When East made a take-out double of North’s 1H opening bid, South’s thoughts turned to extracting a penalty from his vulnerable opponents. A misfit with partner suggests defending; a misfit with the majority of points implies doubling and defending.

South achieved his aim by re-doubling. In this standard position, the bid indicates 9/10 pts or more, usually with two cards or fewer in partner’s suit, and a desire to defend. Partner must not bid again unless he has made a light opening with a six-card suit or longer, or unless he can double whatever the opponents say for penalties. The re-doubler promises to bid again: either doubling for penalties, or coming up with a constructive bid. Here, South was unfazed at doubling for penalties at the 1-level.

South led 3♥ to North K♥. A♣ and 7♣ followed, won by East’s K♣. East led Q♥, taken by North’s A♥ and 6♦ led. South took his A♦, cashed Q♣ and led a second diamond, which East won perforce. East played a third diamond, South ruffed, led a fourth club, which North ruffed with Q♠ and East over-ruffed with K♠. East emerged with four tricks, his side losing 800 pts. Even if N/S can make 3NT — which is not certain — the penalty scores double the non-vulnerable game.

