Five National Health Service trusts have signed partnerships with Google to process sensitive patient records, in what are believed to be the first deals of their kind.

The deals came after DeepMind, the London-based artificial intelligence company, transferred control of its health division to its Californian parent. DeepMind had contracts to process medical data from six NHS trusts in Britain to develop its Streams app, which alerts doctors and nurses when patients are at risk of acute kidney injury, and to conduct artificial intelligence research.

The announcement came two years after the Information Commissioner’s Office ruled that the Royal Free Hospital NHS Foundation Trust’s transfer of 1.6m identifiable NHS patient records to DeepMind to develop Streams was unlawful, as the patients were not told what was being done with their data.

Five of the trusts that had contracts with DeepMind — including the Royal Free and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust — chose to sign new deals with Google, while Yeovil District Hospital NHS trust declined to do so. Taunton and Somerset NHS trust has also signed a contract with Google, but said it would not use the Streams app.

A spokesperson for the Yeovil trust said it had decided not to roll out Streams and therefore would not be working with Google. A Taunton trust spokesperson said it had signed a new partnership with Google until 2022, despite choosing not to use the Streams app any more.

According to documents published by the Royal Free, the medical data that would be shared with Google would include sensitive details including medical history, diagnoses, treatment dates and ethnic origin.

No other instances of the NHS sharing identifiable patient data directly with the US tech company have been previously reported.

In November, DeepMind and Google announced that the London AI group’s health work would be wholly absorbed by the newly formed Google Health unit.

At the same time, Google dissolved an independent review panel of academic and data governance experts that had been appointed by DeepMind to provide oversight of its medical data use. Google confirmed to the Financial Times that it had no plans to reinstate the panel or to publish its contracts with the NHS, as DeepMind had done.

In December, then health minister James O’Shaughnessy said the government would seek a full explanation from Google about its plans, including why it had shut down the panel. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care did not comment on whether it had received a satisfactory explanation.

Professor Donal O’Donoghue, former chair of the panel, said in a blog post: “I am disappointed that the IR experiment did not have the time to run its course.”

Mustafa Suleyman, who oversaw DeepMind Health, recently began an extended leave of absence from the company. He said on Wednesday that it made him “incredibly proud to reflect on the team’s journey and achievements over the past three years”.

Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the Royal Free and Imperial College all said that after “careful consideration” they had decided to transfer their agreements to Google Health UK.

Phil Booth, co-ordinator of medical data campaign group MedConfidential, said: “If NHS bodies are signing contracts to share large amounts of patient medical history and data with foreign corporations, then we the patients, the public, have to know what’s being done is fully consensual, safe and transparent.

“The regulatory regime has been slow to act in this country, and has yet to demonstrate the will to enforce the law on such breaches.”