Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Norway’s trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund has proposed dropping its investments in oil and gas stocks, warning that the country — western Europe’s biggest energy producer — already has enough exposure to petroleum.

The Norwegian central bank, which runs the Oslo-based fund, believed dumping its oil and gas holdings, which include stakes in companies such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Chevron and ExxonMobil — would make the country’s wealth “less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices”.

The central bank said Norway’s own energy sector and the government’s controlling stake in Statoil, the national oil company, was the driver for its proposal, which will be closely watched given the fund’s clout in global equity markets.

The bank said in a letter to the finance ministry that it took no view on the future path of oil and gas prices or the “sustainability” of the sector, but the proposal follows a three-year downturn in energy prices that has hurt the country’s growth and government revenues.

It said about 6 per cent of its fund, which crossed above the $1tn level for the first time earlier this year, is invested in the oil and gas sector.

Oil and gas companies have long-feared divestment by funds on ecological grounds as well as those who have warned about oil demand peaking in the coming decades.

While the Norwegian central bank said the proposal is about diversifying the source of the country’s wealth as it has grown, it nevertheless will be closely watched by other fund managers.

The central bank said its analysis suggested that during times of stable oil prices, energy stocks were closely correlated with the broader market, but tended to fall much harder when oil and gas prices dropped.

The fund, known officially as the Government Pension Fund Global, is not expected to sell immediately because the proposal needs to be approved by the government and parliament.

However, shares in some of the companies most affected fell, with Shell — the biggest oil and gas holding with a $5.3bn stake — down 2.5 per cent in London. ExxonMobil, the second-largest oil and gas holding of about $3bn, was down 1.3 per cent.

The oil fund also holds just over $6bn split roughly equally between BP, Chevron and Total.

Norway, which pumped about 1.8m barrels a day of crude oil, natural gas liquids and condensate, is western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, with a population of just 5.2m.

It was widely seen as having avoided the worst excesses of the so-called “oil curse”, partly by funnelling much of the revenue into funds to help save for the future and insulate the wider economy.

The so-called oil fund was launched in 1990 to make global investments and has grown rapidly to hold almost $200,000 per head of population.

“The fund now accounts for a much larger share of the government’s wealth than before, and is an integral part of fiscal policy,” the bank said in its letter.

“The investments in the GPFG and the stake in Statoil result in a total exposure to oil and gas equities for the government that is twice as large as would be the case in a broad global equity index. This exposure is increased several-fold when the government’s future oil and gas revenues are also taken into account.”

Additional reporting by Richard Milne in Oslo

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't copy articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.