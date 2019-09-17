Advent International, Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are teaming up to bid for Thyssenkrupp’s lifts business, setting the stage for a multibillion-euro battle, said people familiar with the matter.

Thyssenkrupp is examining options for its most profitable business amid pressure from activist investors, including Cevian and Elliott, who have been pushing for the German conglomerate to slim down after several profits warnings.

A joint bid from Advent, Cinven and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is likely to face competition from Kone, the Finnish maker of elevators, and Japan’s Hitachi, for a business that could fetch more than $20bn, the people said. Sweden’s EQT has dropped out of the race.

Thyssenkrupp, whose businesses span steel and submarines, said earlier this year that it was considering a partial flotation of its elevators business after an attempt to merge its steel division with Tata Steel’s European division was blocked by Brussels, and plans to split the group were shelved. However, this month the German group confirmed it had started a bidding process.

With the private equity industry buoyant after a period of record fundraising, Carlyle, CVC, KKR, and Blackstone are exploring bids, with some of them seeking to team up with rivals, sovereign wealth funds or trade buyers, according to several people familiar with the matter.

If private equity wins it would be one of the largest transactions for buyout groups this year, ahead of EQT’s $10bn acquisition of Nestlé’s skincare business.

The private equity groups declined to comment. Hitachi said: “No formal decision has been made in this regard.”

Thyssenkrupp said it was following a structured process and would “evaluate offers from strategic and financial investors” in the best interests of its stakeholders.

Henrik Ehrnrooth, chief executive of Kone, said: “It makes sense for us to look into this opportunity.”

A merger between the two suppliers of elevators, escalators and maintenance services has been periodically mooted in the industry for many years, but in the past both sides’ reluctance to give up control proved an insurmountable barrier.

Kone has floated the possibility of a joint shareholding structure that would allow Thyssenkrupp to share the benefits stemming from a combination.

Analysts at Danske Bank suggested earlier this month that Kone could justify paying more than €21bn for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit, once the value of possible synergies calculated at about €7bn, were taken into account.

The Finnish group believes that there is little geographic overlap between the two companies’ operations and that a tie-up would not face insurmountable regulatory hurdles.

Globally the elevators business is dominated by a quartet of companies that also include Otis, which is owned by United Technologies, and the Swiss group Schindler, while there are smaller players from Japan, Germany and Spain. Hitachi entered Europe’s lifts market with the acquisition of a UK-based company in 2017.

A deal could come in the next few months but people following the auction warned a successful outcome was not guaranteed.