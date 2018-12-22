Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world.

The Financial Times’s choice of Person of the Year is usually a reflection of their achievements. In the case of George Soros this year, his selection is also about the values he represents. Robert Shrimsley discusses the FT's choice with editor Lionel Barber and Roula Khalaf.

This podcast was first published as a Big Read podcast. Read Roula Khalaf's interview with the billionaire philanthropist here


Contributors: Robert Shrimsley, columnist, Lionel Barber, editor, and Roula Khalaf, deputy editor. Producers: Anna Dedhar and Fiona Symon

