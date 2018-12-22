Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Financial Times’s choice of Person of the Year is usually a reflection of their achievements. In the case of George Soros this year, his selection is also about the values he represents. Robert Shrimsley discusses the FT's choice with editor Lionel Barber and Roula Khalaf.

This podcast was first published as a Big Read podcast. Read Roula Khalaf's interview with the billionaire philanthropist here





Contributors: Robert Shrimsley, columnist, Lionel Barber, editor, and Roula Khalaf, deputy editor. Producers: Anna Dedhar and Fiona Symon