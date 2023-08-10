We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest UK prime property news every morning.

Dunbeath, Caithness, £25mn

Where In the fishing village of Dunbeath, in the county of Caithness in north-east Scotland. The closest international airport is Inverness, a 2-hour drive.

What A coastal estate of 28,500 acres with a total of 20 houses and cottages. The principal house is Dunbeath Castle, a 13-bedroom Category A-listed castle dating to 1620 and situated on a clifftop promontory overlooking the sea.

Why The estate comprises four miles of coastline, 12.5 miles of river frontage, four hill lochs and lochans, and a rich ecological habitat for a variety of wildlife and flora.

Who Savills

© Angus Behm

Edinburgh, Midlothian, £6mn

Where On Woodhall Road in south-west Edinburgh. It’s about 20 minutes by car to both the city centre and to Edinburgh airport.

What An eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom renovated house dating to the 1600s, with nearly 8 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland. Designed in the Scots baronial style, the sandstone house features original plasterwork, flagstones and parquet flooring, as well as a bar, games room, cinema and gym.

Why The Water of Leith runs through the grounds, which contain wild flower meadows, a hot tub, summer house, heated green house, tennis court, three-car garage, and an adventure playground with a treehouse and zip-line.

Who Knight Frank

Ardwell, Wigtownshire, £9.5mn

Where On the Rhins of Galloway peninsula, southern Scotland. It’s about 2 hours 30 minutes to Glasgow airport in good traffic, and a half-hour drive to Cairnryan, with ferry services to Northern Ireland.

What A lowland estate extending to 1,637 acres, centred around a nine-bedroom Category A-listed Queen Anne mansion. A 17-acre garden has lawns, shrubberies and a monkey puzzle avenue.

Why With 1,168 acres of farmland and 270 acres of woodland, the estate has pheasant and partridge shooting and salmon fishing rights.

Who Savills

Girvan, South Ayrshire, £1.95mn

Where In a secluded, rural location 3 miles from the coastal town of Girvan, in south-west Scotland. It’s 1 hour 20 minutes to Glasgow airport in good traffic.

What Built in 1681, this renovated Category A-listed mansion has 18 bedrooms, six reception rooms, a billiard room, games room, cinema, gym, self-contained annex, and wine cellars. On its nearly 7 acres of grounds are formal lawns, flowerbeds and woodland.

Why It was the first unfortified mansion house to be built in Scotland, and retains much of its original plasterwork and carvings.

Who Knight Frank

Auldearn, Nairn, £1.5mn

Where In the village of Auldearn, 3 miles east of the seaside town of Nairn in the Highlands. Inverness airport is about 20 minutes’ drive.

What Approached via a sweeping driveway, this eight-bedroom, five-bathroom country house offers more than 8,000 sq ft of living space. It is arranged in a U-shape and surrounded by about 19 acres of land, including landscaped gardens, lawns and woodland.

Why In addition to the main house, there is a two-bedroom gardener’s cottage and a two-bedroom converted barn on the grounds.

Who Strutt & Parker

