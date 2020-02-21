Wine should come in a glass bottle, right? Actually, wrong, if wine drinkers want to do their bit for the planet’s resources and environment. Glass bottles and their transportation are the two biggest contributors to wine’s carbon footprint.

Sustainability is today’s buzz word but it’s a hugely complex issue. Most wine producers have tended to act as though using fewer agrochemicals in the vineyard will do the trick. While that’s certainly an excellent idea, it’s only a start.

Those companies and organisations that have taken the trouble to perform a proper carbon audit on their activities have generally been surprised to learn that their biggest carbon-footprint culprits have nothing to do with wine production but involve packaging and transport.

The exact proportion of emissions accounted for by each element varies enormously according to what kind of container the wine comes in and how it travels to customers. But in every audit, including those by California’s Wine Institute and the Australian Wine Research Institute, glass bottles and their transport have been the two most culpable factors.

We are all now being encouraged to eat and drink locally. But if wine drinkers want to do their bit to cut down on carbon emissions, it’s no good simply buying the wine that is produced closest to them.

Road transport is much less efficient in carbon-emission terms than shipping by rail or sea. And shipping wine in bulk is much more virtuous from the perspective of the planet than transporting heavy, fragile, inconveniently shaped glass containers around the world.

Wine bottles can be beautiful but that shape — a straight-sided cylinder with a narrow neck — is very wasteful of space. Think how much more wine could be transported in a pallet if it were packed in cartons or pouches. And how much lighter the cargo would be if the wine were packaged in a can.

The most sustainable way of shipping wine is by sea, in a tanker. A wine shipped in bulk from Australia to New York could easily have a lower carbon footprint than one trucked to the same destination from California in bottles. A container of bulk wine holds two and half times as much wine as a container packed with conventional 75cl bottles.

The technology of bulk-shipping wine has improved beyond recognition in the past few years, as has the expertise of professional wine bottlers in leading wine-importing countries in northern Europe.

Partly in an effort to shave pennies off the selling price of a bottle of wine, and partly with a nod to sustainability, British supermarkets had turned massively to UK bottling even before the fall in sterling after the Brexit referendum.

The trend has been definitively strengthened by the fact that it is now considerably cheaper to bottle in the UK than, for instance, the US, even before shipping costs are factored in.

So much so that as much as 45 per cent of all still wine imported by the UK arrives in bulk. (A code preceded by a W on the back label denotes a wine bottled in the UK.) Britain’s specialist bottlers argue that their technology, having been developed more recently, results in much more consistent wine, with far lower levels of harmful oxygen, than the equipment typically used in a producer’s cellar.

The UK supermarkets Marks and Spencer and Waitrose have invested considerably in alternatives to glass bottles. At M&S, the proportion of wine sold in a container other than a glass bottle has reached 10 per cent, with pouches and 25cl bottles made out of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) proving particularly popular. Standard 75cl plastic bottles have so far failed to take off.

M&S wine buyers predict a bright future for cans, which are already selling particularly well in the US. Canned wine was included in a list of eight “best sectors for launching a business in 2018” by Inc Magazine.

As part of its attempts to cut down on packaging generally, M&S’s bag-in-box wine has become just a bag, without the outer cardboard. Waitrose’s bestseller last summer was Bijou Le Chic, a squishy, pretty 150cl pouch of southern French rosé.

Most wine drinkers religiously put their empty glass bottles in the recycling bin, but the proportion of wine bottles that end up being reused is woefully low (about 50 per cent in the UK and 30 per cent in the US, with the recycling itself needing transport and energy).

Many wine producers today have got the message that heavy bottles are far from clever but there are still pockets of resistance among some US and Chinese consumers, and top- and middle-end producers in Spanish-speaking countries.

About the lightest weight for a serviceable 75cl wine bottle is 330g but some marketeers are still insisting on impenetrably dark glass that weighs closer to a kilo, and disguises the level left in the bottle.

It is probably the case that glass is the most suitably inert material for fine wine designed to age. I am not so idealistic as to imagine that Bordeaux’ smartest châteaux are going to start shipping their wines around in tankers (although Chx Smith Haut Lafitte and Montrose, unlike most wine producers, have taken steps to capture such carbon as is given off by their fermentations).

But it would make a massive difference to wine’s impact on the earth’s atmosphere if glass bottles were dispensed with for everyday, mass-market wine; the sort that constitutes by far the greatest volume of wine sold, much of which is produced by a handful of big companies.

Those living in wine regions can do their bit by taking their own containers to fill up at a winery. Elsewhere, recyclable kegs provide a virtuous solution for restaurants and bars serving wine by the glass, with no diminution of quality in my experience.

What is needed is a big change in consumers’ perceptions of glass bottles. As my fellow wine writer and host of The Wine Show Joe Fattorini, whose wife is Swedish, puts it: “Flygskam, or ‘flight shame’, has reduced Swedish flight passengers by 9 per cent. Maybe we need flaskaskam, or bottle shame.”

Pioneered in the US by film director Francis Ford Coppola for his less expensive California wines. M&S cans comprise 90 per cent recycled material.

Made of polyethylene and aluminium. The finest wine I have encountered in a pouch is Le Grappin’s burgundies, which it reckons keep wine fresh for about six months. See legrappin.com

This is effectively a pouch in a carton and has been particularly popular in Australia and Sweden.

Usually made from PET. Lets in some oxygen eventually but it’s light and non-breakable and affects the taste of wine only after two or three months. Garçon Wines has developed a groundbreaking bottle made from recycled and recyclable PET. More plastic recycling is needed.

Made mainly of recyclable cardboard and very space efficient. Popular for the most basic wines in South America.

Very effective, particularly for bars and restaurants. Cleanable, recyclable stainless-steel cylinders equipped with piped inert gas to keep the wine fresh.

