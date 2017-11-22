Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

The first Budget of a parliament is a chancellor’s best chance to stamp his name on history. It provides the opportunity to reform the tax system, put the public finances on a sustainable course and take the unpopular but principled decisions that enable subsequent election-winning Budgets.

It was the Budget, which as an official I most looked forward to: the one time in the electoral cycle when the Treasury called the shots against the marauding hordes of spending departments and special interest groups.

Three decades on, Nigel Lawson’s 1988 Budget, which cut the top rate of income tax from 60 per cent to 40 per cent, has still made the most lasting impact. Gordon Brown successfully raised national insurance in his 2002 Budget to finance a step change in spending on the NHS. George Osborne raised VAT to 20 per cent in 2010.

Where chancellors have opted for business as usual, such as Mr Brown’s 2006 Budget, they have generally had cause to regret it. Philip Hammond’s latest Budget may yet fall into this category. It is eminently forgettable. Such measures as it contains are sensible enough. But if a chancellor has to rely on debt to finance his measures now, how much more public borrowing will be necessary as the election approaches?

Mr Hammond has not been a lucky chancellor. Following the national insurance debacle in March, he must have hoped that after June’s election he would have the majority and time horizon for radical change. It wasn’t to be.

The chancellor has rightly prioritised the supply side of the economy. But unable to increase taxes or to cut spending, his measures are small in scale

The Democratic Unionist veto and the fractured state of the Conservative party have constrained his room for manoeuvre. Radical measures to buy lasting fiscal space are off limits: he simply does not have the support in the House of Commons. The Office for Budget Responsibility’s belated decision to recognise that low productivity is here to stay deprives him of the revenue buoyancy traditionally built into Budget projections. And, as demographic pressures bite, the NHS and “triple lock” uprating formula for pensions are becoming ever more expensive.

The chancellor has rightly prioritised the supply side of the economy. But unable to increase taxes or to cut spending, his measures are small in scale. They are more about averting disaster than transforming an economy in serious need of structural change.

Take Britain’s biggest structural failing, the housing market. Chancellors from both parties have announced “radical reforms” to the planning system and measures to discourage housebuilders from sitting on land banks. Mr Hammond has taken modest further steps in the right direction. But the sums involved are a drop in the ocean.

To make a real difference in the rate of housebuilding requires channelling tens of billions of pounds more to local authorities and setting them free to build. It also means reappraising the commitment to the greenbelt which has doubled in size since the late 1970s.

The stamp duty change is a classic of its genre. Norman Lamont and Alistair Darling implemented similar measures. But it does not address the fundamental flaw that stamp duty is an inefficient tax that discourages transactions and labour mobility. Last year, revenue from housing transactions above £1m declined because the rate is prohibitively high. We should learn from Ireland and reduce stamp duty rates across the board, while introducing a sensible annual property tax. But even if Mr Hammond, himself a property tax expert, in his heart knows this is the answer he simply cannot deliver it.

Similarly, his one serious nod in the direction of intergenerational inequality — confining the stamp duty cut to first-time buyers — will make little difference for the majority of young people who cannot afford to buy a home.

To Mr Hammond’s credit he has kept the show on the road. He has managed to stick to his fiscal framework. Public borrowing is set to fall below the undemanding target of 2 per cent of national income by 2020-21. More significantly, this year public debt should peak at 86.5 per cent of national income having risen in almost every year since 2001.

The chancellor’s measures to promote enterprise and innovation, if unexciting, seek to address the productivity problem. And he has stuck to the Osborne plan of reducing corporation tax to 17 per cent by 2020. A competitive tax regime will be essential after Brexit.

At a time of government weakness, Mr Hammond has been a beacon of resilience and stability. And his luck may turn. Revenues often provide a better gauge of gross domestic product than official statistics. If their recent buoyancy indicates that economic activity is stronger than the statisticians are saying, he could become his party’s saviour, using future Budgets to build on yesterday’s solid foundations. If not, this play-it-safe Budget may be his last.

The writer was permanent secretary to the Treasury and is visiting professor at King’s College London