Emmanuel Macron is an easy man to hate. When I landed in France two years ago for my third stint in the country as a foreign correspondent, I was immediately struck by the passionate opposition he inspired, not only among angry gilets jaunes demonstrators marching on the National Assembly but even among his peers in the Paris intelligentsia.

From the left, the president who wanted to be “neither right nor left” is mocked as a “president of the rich”, a former Rothschild banker who abolished the country’s wealth tax. From the right, he is scorned for failing to curb immigration and tackle crime. Over the Channel in the UK, he is often portrayed as a malevolent EU leader intent on making life miserable for Britain after Brexit.

And there is one Macronian fault on which almost everyone seems to agree: arrogance and mépris, or contempt for ordinary people. Even his admirers in business and academia remark in private that France’s youngest president — he is still only 43 — can have a rather grating way of speaking. “Macron does have a tendency to lecture,” one senior banker told me at the annual gathering of economists and business leaders in Aix-en-Provence. “You can admire him without loving him.”

It is now more than four years since Macron, who had held no previous elected office, crushed the old French parties of left and right. He promised a new style of liberal politics, launched a programme of economic reforms to revive the economy at home, and established himself as the west’s most prominent champion of democracy, multilateralism and the “rules-based international order” even as Donald Trump was trying to wreck all three and the UK was obsessed by Brexit.

‘Gilets jaunes’ protesters on Bastille Day, 2020, at Place de la République © Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

But the shine wore off quickly. First the motorists with their yellow safety vests took to the streets to complain about a green fuel tax and to vilify a president they saw as uncaring and remote. More recently the government scrabbled, like others, to find face masks and hospital beds to deal with the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. By the time La République en Marche, the fledgling party that swept Macron to power, was humiliatingly defeated in June’s regional elections, many of his detractors had convinced themselves that the man who wanted a “Jupiterian” presidency was headed for a fall and doomed to lose his battle for re-election next year.

Yet it is too soon to write off Macron. He is hardly the first French president to be hated by a large number of his fellow citizens, nor the first to face the fundamental contradictions in France’s relationship with its leaders: between the demand for revolutionary freedoms (Macron characteristically likened the gilets jaunes protests to the peasant jacqueries in the Middle Ages) and the desire for strong, even monarchical leadership in the Napoleonic mould.

Macron was only four years old when I arrived in France in 1982 to work as a trainee reporter at Reuters, and in the decades that followed before he won the Elysée Palace, other presidents of left and right fought their own battles over terrorism, the economy and educational reform. I have lost count of the number of marches and mass protests I have witnessed on the streets of Paris, often punctuated by the burning of cars by demonstrators and baton charges of volleys of tear gas from the notoriously aggressive riot police.

At least since Charles de Gaulle with his famous hauteur, France has expected its presidents to incarnate a certain majesty, and those who do not, such as François Hollande — he vowed he would be a “normal” president — tend to fall out of favour.

Emmanuel Macron and a portrait of Charles de Gaulle at Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises © Alamy

Perhaps it is because I was a junior reporter at the time, and a British one at that, but I found François Mitterrand in the 1980s to be especially distant and pompously presidential: this was a man who relished the finer things in French life, including eating the (now endangered) tiny songbirds called ortolan buntings with his head hidden under a napkin to capture the delicate flavours and aromas.

His successor, Jacques Chirac, on the other hand, had an unfeigned bonhomie, and remained popular among the French until his death in 2019 despite a conviction for embezzlement when he was mayor of Paris; he preferred the more rustic pleasures of beer and tête de veau (calf’s head) and was celebrated as the only recent incumbent of the Elysée who genuinely relished the obligatory presidential visit to the annual Salon de l’Agriculture on the outskirts of Paris, complete with sausage-tasting and the tactile approval of prize bulls. But even he was hated by some. I was there on the Champs-Elysées on Bastille Day in 2002 when a far-right militant tried to kill him with a .22 rifle (but missed).

So is Macron peculiarly hateful? He has certainly failed to convince the French that he understands them. Among his supposed offences: he insensitively told a gardener who complained about a lack of work that he could find him a job in a restaurant just by crossing the road; he declared that while some of the poor were doing the right thing to overcome their problems, others were just “messing around”; and he poured scorn on greens and conspiracy theorists for wanting to delay the rollout of 5G for telecoms, likening them to “Amish” who wanted to “go back to using oil lamps”.

Small wonder, perhaps, that an eccentric 28-year-old royalist felt the need to slap Macron in the face during a walkabout in a town in the south of France in June, or that Brigitte Granville, a village mayor in Burgundy and author of What Ails France?, said the official photograph of the Olympian president in her office “with his fixed and icy gaze gives me cold sweats every time I set eyes on it”.

For those who believe or want to believe that Macron is on his way out, the disastrous performance of his party in the recent regional elections is all the new evidence they need. The party won just 7 per cent of the vote, failed by a long way to win any region on the French mainland, and handed a comfortable victory to the incumbent Les Républicains on the centre-right and the Socialists on the left.

Emmanuel Macron delivers the traditional Bastille Day speech in 2020 © Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, the regional elections were marred by a record low turnout and may prove to be of scant relevance for the presidential race, which in the French Fifth Republic is a battle between personalities rather than parties. The extreme-right, anti-immigration Rassemblement National of Marine Le Pen, who is forecast to be Macron’s main rival for the Elysée next year, did much worse than expected and also failed to win a region.

There are still nine months to go, and French presidential elections have been marked by extraordinary upsets over the past two decades. But recent polls suggest Macron is not so hated after all, or at least no more than other active politicians: he is twice as popular as his immediate predecessor, François Hollande, at the same time in his mandate and a long way ahead of Nicolas Sarkozy.

His recent address to the nation before Bastille Day making vaccination compulsory for health workers and all but compulsory for anyone else who wants to eat out or travel was his “best yet”, according to one of his acquaintances from before his time in politics. It prompted protests by thousands of “anti-vaxxers”, but also triggered a much greater rush for jabs by nearly 4m people seeking vaccinations for the first time.

The tone was human yet presidential and he used the occasion to lay the foundations for his 2022 re-election campaign by offering something for everyone: for the right, no new taxes and a focus on law and order; for the left, job creation and investment in industry.

If Macron does win a second term he would be the first French president since Chirac to do so, and the first since the presidential term was cut from seven years to five. He is already working hard on his public image.

Since his low point at the height of the gilets jaunes marches, when he was subject to venomous personal attacks from the crowds and on social media, he has tried to dispel the charge of arrogance, organising walkabouts and meetings across the nation, including the “great national debate” with mayors and citizens that helped to defuse the crisis.

I have often been told he is out of touch because he does not like meeting ordinary people. From what I have seen from Biarritz in the south to his hometown of Amiens in the north, this is a little unfair. He does like meeting people, and does listen, but he also wants to argue with them and convince them that he is right and will not leave until he has done so, as I have watched him do in factories and at student gatherings. Macron is also surprisingly eager to put himself in harm’s way. The recent slap in the face in the southern town of Tain-l’Hermitage, to a shout of “Down with Macronism!”, was not the first time he has been involved in altercations that tested the nerves of his security agents.

Emmanuel Macron meets workers and union leaders at a Whirlpool factory dispute in Amiens after Marine Le Pen’s unannounced visit there during the 2017 presidential election campaign © Thomas Dworzak/Magnum Photos

He has twice visited an old Whirlpool white goods factory in Amiens to debate the future of their jobs with an antagonistic crowd of workers. Instead of turning away when he was confronted last year by angry protesters while walking with his wife Brigitte in the Tuileries gardens, he started arguing with them. “Be cool,” he said. “Stop shouting.”

Like other western leaders, he remains vulnerable to the social and political upheavals shaking the world’s democracies and the febrile confrontations stoked by social media. It was remarkable during the pandemic to hear the French complain simultaneously that Macron was curtailing their freedom of movement and that he was not locking the country down hard enough to control the virus. Exhausted doctors and health workers protested that hospitals were overwhelmed with Covid victims but then proved so reluctant to be vaccinated that Macron finally made it obligatory in order to protect their patients.

On what is probably the most divisive issue in French society — whether to maintain a strict policy of laïcité that theoretically treats everyone as an equal citizen and rejects the notion of religious or ethnic identity in public life in a country with the largest population of Muslims in western Europe — Macron has sided firmly with French republican tradition, which conveniently coincides with the views of the centre-right and far-right voters he is trying to court as well as some on the old republican left.

His ministers have been deployed to condemn “Islamo-leftists” in the other camp, while Macron told Elle magazine this month that he was a “universalist” who believed that gender and skin colour were not the only causes of disadvantage. “I could show you young white men called Kévin who live in Amiens or Saint-Quentin who also find it immensely difficult for other reasons to find a job,” he said. Those kind of comments are — and are designed to be — music to the ears of Le Pen’s supporters.

Macron senses that for now his main political challenge is how to deal with the tide of populism, nativism, nationalism, anti-internationalism — call it what you will — that was sweeping through the world even before 2016 when the British voted for Brexit and the Americans elected Trump. In France, the phenomenon has been manifested in the steady rise of Le Pen and the anti-European, anti-immigration extreme right, and more recently in the uprising of the gilets jaunes.

On the face of it, the liberal, centrist Macron began as a sort of populist revolutionary himself, in the sense that he was an insurgent candidate who disrupted the established political order in 2017. Today, however, most of his projects — championing the EU, promoting economic reform to make it easier to do business in France, excoriating Islamists — place him firmly on the centre-right of the political spectrum, even if he has also tried to keep hold of greens and the left by talking about climate change and subsidising jobs, “whatever the cost”, to keep France going through the pandemic.

And the right or far right is where most French voters find themselves today. To understand the extent of this trend, one has only to see the warm public response to an incendiary declaration in April by retired generals mourning the “disintegration” of France because of Islamist radicalism and immigrant “hordes” in the suburbs and hinting at a coup d’état. A poll showed 58 per cent of voters, including more than two-thirds of those on the right and the far right and nearly half of those in Macron’s party, supported the signatories.

Modern France has a history of electoral shocks. At the end of the 2002 presidential election campaign, I was there at Socialist party headquarters in Paris when the startling news came through that Lionel Jospin, the prime minister, would not qualify for the second round against Chirac because he had been beaten by a triumphant Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father and leader of what was then called the Front National.

In 2017, Macron’s own campaign benefited from the collapse in support for centre-right candidate François Fillon over an embezzlement scandal in which he paid his wife more than €1m in state funds for parliamentary work she never did.

Emmanuel Macron meets French labour union representatives at the Elysée Palace in April ahead of an EU summit © Yoan Valat/AFP via Getty Images

Like his hero, the sometimes passionate and pompous de Gaulle, Macron has what the general’s biographer, Julian Jackson, called a pragmatic “respect for contingency and ‘the force of circumstances’”.

In an interview with the Financial Times at the Elysée during the deadly first wave of the pandemic last year, he referred to the implacable “beast of events” such as terrorism and disease but also explained with some foresight what needed to be done next, including the creation of the EU’s now established economic recovery fund, the supply of vaccines to developing countries and a new round of debt relief for Africa.

“There is lots of uncertainty and that should make us very humble,” he told the FT in the Salon Doré, the golden room first used as the French president’s office by de Gaulle himself. Looking back, I find that he used the word “humility” nine times in the interview. Eight months later, he was taken ill with Covid-19.

As for the hate, Macron is philosophical. Asked on Bastille Day last year by a television interviewer why people hated him so much, he admitted that he had been unable to unite a divided nation, but he understood the hate “because we are a country that has that in its history, in its guts”.

After Trump, Brexit and Angela Merkel’s forthcoming retirement in Germany, that points to an intriguing conclusion for France and the west: Macron, who vowed to destroy the old politics (his 2016 book was called simply Revolution), has a chance to make history as the candidate of democratic continuity.

Macronism — that elusive middle way to modernise and liberalise France without compromising its economic sovereignty or the protective role of the state — is not dead. But it is in abeyance, blocked first by the shock of the gilets jaunes uprising and then by the need for 18 months of crisis management during the continuing pandemic. Both events triggered rare moments of downheartedness in Macron himself, but he soon bounced back. The question now is whether he will have the political skill — and the luck — to do it again and win a second term.

Victor Mallet is the FT’s Paris bureau chief

