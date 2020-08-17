Best of this week’s fund management Fund industry to tackle poor representation of black peopleJonathan Sorrell and other investment veterans unveil internships to boost diversity new Fund groups urged to rebuke China over Hong Kong crackdownAsset managers should hold Asian giant to account, according to UK politicians Racial injustice spurs Northern Trust chief to break his silenceShundrawn Thomas urges investment industry to confront discrimination US lawmakers push endowments to disclose manager selectionUniversities under pressure to lift allocations to companies with more women and minorities UBS beats Amundi as top European manager of retail investor assetsSwiss bank’s fund arm cements position as rival suffers large redemptions Calpers, Schroders call for mandatory inclusion of climate risks in accountsBig investors demand groups follow BP’s example and consider global warming risk in financial statements Larry Fink retains position as highest-paid CEO in asset management Combined pay and bonuses among industry’s leaders rises to $233m last year