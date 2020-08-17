Best of this week’s fund management

Fund industry to tackle poor representation of black people

Jonathan Sorrell and other investment veterans unveil internships to boost diversity

new
Fund groups urged to rebuke China over Hong Kong crackdown

Asset managers should hold Asian giant to account, according to UK politicians

Racial injustice spurs Northern Trust chief to break his silence

Shundrawn Thomas urges investment industry to confront discrimination

US lawmakers push endowments to disclose manager selection

Universities under pressure to lift allocations to companies with more women and minorities

UBS beats Amundi as top European manager of retail investor assets

Swiss bank’s fund arm cements position as rival suffers large redemptions

Calpers, Schroders call for mandatory inclusion of climate risks in accounts

Big investors demand groups follow BP’s example and consider global warming risk in financial statements

Larry Fink retains position as highest-paid CEO in asset management

Combined pay and bonuses among industry’s leaders rises to $233m last year