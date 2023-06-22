Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Gideon talks to Indian opposition Congress politician and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor about the concept of the 'responsibility to protect', which allows countries to intervene militarily in order to protect a population from mass murder. This was first mooted by Kofi Annan in the late 1990s after the Rwandan genocide. Can it be applied today, and in what circumstances? Clips: Global News, C-SPAN

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

