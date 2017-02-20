Vale welcomes move by leading investors to end power pact

Brazil’s Vale said on Monday its leading shareholders will dissolve a longstanding pact controlling the world’s largest iron ore producer from 2020, in a move intended to improve transparency at the company and enable increased trading in its stock.

Murilo Ferreira, Vale chief executive, described the proposed changes as being some of the most significant since the company was privatised in 1997.

Known as Valepar, the controlling shareholders at Vale consist of Japan’s Mitsui, Brazilian pension funds in a group called Litel, and Brazilian banks Bradesco and BNDES.

“In this process, you can expect a significant increase in the liquidity of the company’s stock,” Mr Ferreira told analysts.

Vale shares rose 5.6 per cent to R$34.06 per share during trading on Monday.

The move to eliminate the controlling shareholder pact follows speculation in local media that politicians from Brazil’s ruling coalition government have been seeking to replace Mr Ferreira with their own candidate, fuelling investor concern that Vale continues to be subject to state influence, notably through pension funds.

Previ, the pension fund of state-controlled Banco do Brasil and the leading member of Litel, is the biggest shareholder in Vale, with an indirectly-held stake of 15.5 per cent.

Previ said it welcomed the plan to dissolve the Valepar pact as this would free its stock from the restrictions of the controlling shareholder agreement and provide it with greater flexibility to trade.

“The management of Previ has in recent years been working towards alternatives [to the Valepar pact] that generate liquidity and aggregate value for [Previ],” said Previ.

Currently, members of the Valepar pact own common shares, but many other investors hold preferred stock.

Under the proposed changes, each preferred share held by non-Valepar investors will be swapped for common stock.

The different stock types would then be eliminated with all equity owners holding common shares.

The number of shares held by former members of the Valepar pact are due to increase by 10 per cent. Other investors would see their holdings diluted.

The elimination of the different classes of shares would help improve governance at Vale, said the company.

Vale would be listed on the Novo Mercado section of São Paulo’s BM&FBovespa exchange reserved for those companies aiming for high standards of transparency.

The existing Valepar pact is due to expire in May. Under the proposed changes, two temporary extensions to this agreement would last until 2020, after which Vale would no longer be controlled by Valepar members.

The proposed changes are subject to a vote by minority investors, with owners of 54 per cent of Vale’s preferred stock required to approve the plan for it to go forward.