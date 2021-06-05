Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The hopes of international travel this summer were dashed as Portugal was taken off the UK's green list for travel amid a rise in cases of the Delta variant of coronavirus. But will the June 21 easing still go ahead? Plus, we discuss the battle between education secretary Gavin Williamson and chancellor Rishi Sunak over funding for post-lockdown schooling and whether the Treasury will eventually put forward more cash. Presented by Sebastian Payne with Sarah Neville, Robert Shrimsley, Chris Giles and Bethan Staton. produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner. Review clips: Sky News, BBC News, BBC Today, Channel 4.

