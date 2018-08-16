It looks perverse for a company with such a lofty stock market valuation to consider turning its back on Wall Street. To do it in the full knowledge that it will almost certainly need to raise billions of dollars of new capital in the coming years seems downright reckless.

Of the many head-scratching things about Elon Musk’s proposed buyout-by-tweet, this is one of the most striking. The general consensus on Wall Street is that Tesla, his electric car company, will need to raise another $10bn or more.

Mr Musk has said it should be both profitable and cash flow positive in the second half of this year. But that would only be a temporary plateau, as Tesla prepares for the next splurge of investment on electric trucks, the model Y and expansion in China.

What is going on? Mr Musk’s anger at Tesla short sellers has been bubbling all year. That, and the impulsive way he leaked the buyout idea immediately after news of Saudi Arabia’s backing for his company was reported in the Financial Times, have left the impression that he is bent mainly on the pursuit of a personal vendetta and search for vindication.

At least when it comes to funding Tesla’s next leg of growth, however, there is method to this madness. It is only five years since so-called unicorns — private tech companies valued at $1bn or more — sprang on to the public consciousness. They were succeeded by “decacorns” — $10bn and up. What comes next could put all this in the shade.

It is important to distinguish what Mr Musk is trying to do from the buyout of PC maker Dell, and Dell’s subsequent purchase of EMC. These were the kind of debt-fuelled transactions that have always characterised the buyout world.

What Mr Musk is proposing is something very different. He wants to replace public shareholders (at least, those who do not want to stay for the ride) with private ones.

His own guess is that holders of a third of Tesla’s shares would sell, meaning he would have to raise about $25bn in new equity to replace them. But to make an offer on equal terms to all shareholders — even if many turn it down — would take committed financing of much more than this.

This sheds a whole new light on Mr Musk’s “funding secured” claim last week. To put this in perspective: based on his own guesstimate, his equity raise would top the biggest tech initial public offering of all time — Alibaba’s $21.8bn listing in 2014.

Rather than a buyout, in fact, it is better to think of what Mr Musk has in mind as an anti-IPO. And it is one that he wants to conduct on a spectacular scale. Could the private markets handle this — and could they be relied on for more capital as and when Tesla needs it?

Some evidence comes from research company Pitchbook, tracking the massive increase in capital available for private tech businesses. It calculates that US unicorns have raised more than $19bn in fresh capital this year. That is slightly more than the full-year record set in 2016, and comes after only seven months.

“Mega-rounds” — fundings that raise more than $100m — used to be a rarity, but are now almost part of daily life in Silicon Valley. In fact, there were 78 in the first half of this year, accordingly to CB Insights, and they soaked up more than a third of all the capital going into start-ups.

Mr Musk has direct experience to draw on. SpaceX, his private space company, took in $1bn three years ago in a round led by Google, and has since topped that off with three mega-rounds.

This pales beside what may come next. The amounts of equity being raised through the private market are rising astronomically. Ant Financial recently raised $14bn, $3bn locally in China and the rest in a dollar-denominated sale to investors globally. Perhaps it is time to start talking about giga-rounds?

State-backed investors have been the mainstays behind fundings such as this, with Singapore’s Temasek and GIC among the Ant backers. But traditional sources of private capital, such as venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, have also been bulking up to play alongside them.

An anti-IPO by Tesla would put even this in the shade. Mr Musk justified his “funding secured” tweet with the claim that the manager of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund had offered to backstop a buyout, suggesting the financing could be finessed with little more than a shake of the hand.

The erratic way all of this has unfolded makes it hard to assess Mr Musk’s chances of success. But after their rapid development this decade, the private markets look ready for a transformative deal.

