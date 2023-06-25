© Ezequiel Becerra/AFP/Getty Images
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read all our philosophy picks here.

Specification:

  • Epistemology

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Study reveals scale of ‘science scam’ in academic publishing

  • What is a reliabilist definition of knowledge?

  • How could reliabilist and infallibilist responses to the article differ?

  • What would a sceptic make of the article? 

  • Is there a persuasive response to the sceptic?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments