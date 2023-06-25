We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.

Specification:

Epistemology

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Study reveals scale of ‘science scam’ in academic publishing

What is a reliabilist definition of knowledge?

How could reliabilist and infallibilist responses to the article differ?

What would a sceptic make of the article?

Is there a persuasive response to the sceptic?

Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet