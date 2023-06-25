Philosophy class: Study reveals scale of ‘science scam’ in academic publishing
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article, picked by a teacher with suggested questions, is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Read all our philosophy picks here.
Specification:
Epistemology
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Study reveals scale of ‘science scam’ in academic publishing
What is a reliabilist definition of knowledge?
How could reliabilist and infallibilist responses to the article differ?
What would a sceptic make of the article?
Is there a persuasive response to the sceptic?
Jack Robertson, Queen Elizabeth’s School Barnet
Comments