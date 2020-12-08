How an offer of easy money can end up as a criminal offence involving money laundering
If you’re offered the chance to make some easy money during the pandemic, what should you do? Money Clinic was emailed by 19-year-old student Henry who, along with many of his friends, had been contacted on Snapchat and Instagram and asked: ‘Do you want to make money working from home?’ To earn a few hundred pounds, students are being asked to open bank accounts, then receive and transfer money. This may sound innocuous. But as presenter Claer Barrett reveals, acting as a ‘money mule’ is a criminal offence, and could involve money laundering. Reformed fraudster Tony Sales and anti-fraud expert Mike Nathan explain how it works and how to stay safe online.
