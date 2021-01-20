We’re half-way through dry January and, for some, the novelty is starting to wear thin. And yet there are so many great-tasting choices out there. I hope these recommendations for no- and low-alcoholic drinks will help you stick to your resolve – and become new favourites in the months ahead.

Big Drop Brewing Co beers, from £9.80 for six cans

0.5 per cent abv beer

I drink tons of non-alcoholic beer. I’m a big fan of Big Drop Brewing Co. Other brands I like include Mikkeller Beer, San Miguel and Clausthaler. I also like Heineken 0.0 because it wets my whistle but doesn’t taste so nice that I end up thinking, “Ooh, lovely beer, I need another beer.” One is enough.

Wasabi Company Cherry Blossom Vinegar, 36cl, £19

Drinking vinegars

These are satisfyingly sweet and sour, great with soda and supposedly good for your gut. The Wasabi Company has some great Japanese ones such as the Kurozu Vermont Vinegar and Cherry Blossom Vinegar.

Everleaf Drinks (from left: Mountain, Forest and Marine), 50cl, £18 each

Everleaf Drinks

Forest, Marine and Mountain are a great trio of bittersweet, aromatic botanical cordials that scratch an itch similar to Campari. They are good with soda, tonic or other mixers. Available from Everleaf; also Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer

LA Brewery Citrus Hops Kombucha, £30 for 12 330ml bottles

LA Brewery Citrus Hops Kombucha

This is my number one favourite kombucha with nice citrus notes and a touch of bitter hops.

Geometric Drinks Company Symmetry Tonic Essences, 50cl, £16.50 each or £45 for three

Tonic cordials

Geometric Drinks Company makes a trio of posh tonic “Essences” (cordials) using South African botanicals. There’s citrus, spice and floral – just add soda (and gin too, if you wish). Available from tigervines.com

Hayman’s Small Gin, 20cl, £24.75

Hayman’s Small Gin

A thimble of this gin concentrate will give you a G&T that’s max flavour but 20 per cent of the strength. Not alcohol-free but near as dammit and much nicer than many so-called botanical “spirits”. Available from thewhiskyexchange.com

Saicho Darjeeling Sparkling Tea, 50cl, £7.99

Saicho sparkling teas

Saicho makes a beautiful range of sophisticated sparkling teas. They really feel like a treat and are great with food, too. Available from saichodrinks.com or boroughbox.com

Small Beer Brew Co lager, £15 for six 350ml bottles

Small Beer Brew Co lager

All of this brand’s beers are under 3 per cent abv, and this excellent lager is just 2.1 per cent abv – only slightly more booze than you find in some loaves of bread.

Non-alcoholic drinks specialist drydrinker.com also has a really good selection. Cin cin…