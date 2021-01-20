We’re half-way through dry January and, for some, the novelty is starting to wear thin. And yet there are so many great-tasting choices out there. I hope these recommendations for no- and low-alcoholic drinks will help you stick to your resolve – and become new favourites in the months ahead.
0.5 per cent abv beer
I drink tons of non-alcoholic beer. I’m a big fan of Big Drop Brewing Co. Other brands I like include Mikkeller Beer, San Miguel and Clausthaler. I also like Heineken 0.0 because it wets my whistle but doesn’t taste so nice that I end up thinking, “Ooh, lovely beer, I need another beer.” One is enough.
Drinking vinegars
These are satisfyingly sweet and sour, great with soda and supposedly good for your gut. The Wasabi Company has some great Japanese ones such as the Kurozu Vermont Vinegar and Cherry Blossom Vinegar.
Everleaf Drinks
Forest, Marine and Mountain are a great trio of bittersweet, aromatic botanical cordials that scratch an itch similar to Campari. They are good with soda, tonic or other mixers. Available from Everleaf; also Sainsbury’s and Marks and Spencer
LA Brewery Citrus Hops Kombucha
This is my number one favourite kombucha with nice citrus notes and a touch of bitter hops.
Tonic cordials
Geometric Drinks Company makes a trio of posh tonic “Essences” (cordials) using South African botanicals. There’s citrus, spice and floral – just add soda (and gin too, if you wish). Available from tigervines.com
Hayman’s Small Gin
A thimble of this gin concentrate will give you a G&T that’s max flavour but 20 per cent of the strength. Not alcohol-free but near as dammit and much nicer than many so-called botanical “spirits”. Available from thewhiskyexchange.com
Saicho sparkling teas
Saicho makes a beautiful range of sophisticated sparkling teas. They really feel like a treat and are great with food, too. Available from saichodrinks.com or boroughbox.com
Small Beer Brew Co lager
All of this brand’s beers are under 3 per cent abv, and this excellent lager is just 2.1 per cent abv – only slightly more booze than you find in some loaves of bread.
Non-alcoholic drinks specialist drydrinker.com also has a really good selection. Cin cin…
