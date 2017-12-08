Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Rejoice! The prime minister has solved the thorny problem of the Northern Ireland border, concluded the divorce negotiations and now we can move on to the sunny uplands of negotiating future trading relations with the EU.

Or has she? In fact, the problem of the border is not resolved at all but simply left hanging. The language on “full alignment” means different things to different people. A series of contradictory undertakings have been given and a new separate strand of negotiation on Ireland opened in the next stage.

The problem of Northern Ireland has metastasised into a problem for the whole of the UK. It is not just a question of are we going to have a hard border in Dundalk, but are we going to have a hard border at Dover. And the cleavage between the two wings of the government has been thrown into stark relief.

Many in Britain will think all this talk about the border in Northern Ireland is a case of the tail wagging the dog. But this local controversy has profound implications for the sort of Brexit the country as a whole faces, captured in the key sentence in Friday morning’s agreement: “The UK’s intention is to achieve these objectives through the overall EU-UK relationship.” In other words, the government intends to try to keep us effectively in the single market in terms of rules and regulations, even if technically outside it, so that we don’t need a hard border in Northern Ireland or anywhere else. That explains the furious reaction of the Rees-Mogg tendency to the compromises put forward in the province; not because they care about its future but because they can see the implications for Brexit as a whole.

The problem of the Northern Ireland border was first raised by Tony Blair and John Major campaigning in Northern Ireland during the referendum in 2016; Brexiters airily responded that it would not be a problem. Eventually, when pressed to explain how a hard border would be avoided they suggested that technology was the answer. Technology can ameliorate some of the effects of a hard border, but it cannot avoid the need for one.

The UK government’s second attempt at an answer was in a position paper in August floating a series of patently unrealistic solutions, which the paper itself described as “unprecedented” and “requiring imagination”.

The third attempt was last week’s failed compromise. UK negotiators opted for the familiar tool of constructive ambiguity. They took the Irish proposal of “no regulatory divergence”, which would imply Northern Ireland remaining in the single market and customs union, amending it to “continued regulatory alignment”. This sounded the same but could mean that Northern Ireland stays with the same regulations as the EU across the board or that there will be regulatory alignment only in areas already covered by the Good Friday Agreement. The Irish could project one meaning on to it and the DUP another. The DUP, though, weren’t having it. Anything that hints at separation from the UK is anathema to them. And because the government’s future hangs on their support, Theresa May, embarrassingly, had to back down.

Now a fourth answer has emerged. the UK has assured the Irish there will be no hard border between North and South; it has assured the DUP there will be no border in the middle of the Irish Sea; it has assured the Brexiters we will leave the single market and the customs union; and it has assured the European Commission that in the absence of an agreed solution the UK will maintain full alignment with those rules of the internal market and the customs union that support North-South co-operation, the all-island economy and the protection of the Good Friday Agreement.

The DUP accepted this last-minute bounce but has demanded to know which areas are going to be subject to alignment and how they will be aligned without staying in the single market and the customs union. The Irish government has gone along with the fudge because it now has a separate chapter in the forthcoming negotiations: it lives to fight another day.

It is impossible to come up with a clear answer because we face a binary choice. There is no technological or imaginative third way. If you have different customs policies in two different countries, you need a border. In Northern Ireland, with a long history of smuggling, that must be a hard border.

We can now all see why the government has been unable to put forward a coherent proposal for the future trade relationship with the EU: the Tory party is split down the middle. One faction, including Mrs May and Philip Hammond, the chancellor, wants an outcome that is Norway minus — the benefits of the single market without free movement, the court and financial contributions. The other faction, including Michael Gove and Boris Johnson, want Canada plus — a free-trade agreement with as much about services as possible. The first — if attainable with the EU, which is doubtful — would allow us to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland. The second would require a hard border for the whole of the UK.

So far Mrs May has avoided this direct confrontation. But now, as she moves on to the second stage of the negotiations, the government will be forced to put forward a clear position on what sort of future trading relationship we want with the EU. Far from being the end of the story, yesterday’s fudge is the beginning of the end of the Brexit negotiations rather than a step towards an agreement. And the Northern Ireland border is going to be the least of the prime minister’s problems.

The writer was chief of staff to Tony Blair from 1995-2007 and chief government negotiator in Northern Ireland