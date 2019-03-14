Coming soon
Brexit vote: MPs to debate Article 50 extension – live
MPs will vote to approve an extension to Brexit on Thursday after backing plans last night to remove the prospect of a no-deal Brexit in a dramatic day in Westminster that left the PM facing party rebellion and uncertainty over her own withdrawal agreement.
- MPs will vote at about 5pm on the government motion to delay Brexit to June - should they agree a deal with the EU ahead of March 20 - or beyond if not
- Debate due to start at 11.30, with several amendments expected to be tabled to change the terms of the final vote
- EU leader says open to the possibility of delaying Brexit but want certainty over terms
- Hardline Eurosceptics expected to side against government in a free vote for MPs