Nato’s weapons stockpiles need urgent replenishment

Ukrainian soldiers prepare a US-supplied howitzer in Kherson. Last summer, Ukraine’s forces were firing 7,000 shells a day — about a fortnight’s worth of maximum US production © Libkos/AP

Russia’s war against Ukraine has been a sobering wake-up call for western militaries. Three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, they are discovering they are ill-prepared for a full-intensity conflict like that in Ukraine or the one that China may unleash against Taiwan. Russia’s onslaught has turned into an attritional struggle with ghastly echoes of the first world war, albeit with more modern arms. The US and its European allies have commendably poured in weapons and ammunition to help Ukraine defend itself. Western-supplied portable anti-tank weapons, precision-guided missiles and Nato-standard artillery have proved critical to blunting Russia’s invading forces.