100 days in the court of King Donald

Sitting across from Donald Trump in the Oval Office, my eyes are drawn to a little red button on a box that sits on his desk. “This isn’t the nuclear button, is it?” I joke, pointing. “No, no, everyone thinks it is,” Trump says on cue, before leaning over and pressing it to order some Cokes. “Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button.”

There are a lot of people present to make nervous. When Barack Obama gave interviews, there were usually just a few aides around. But Trump works with a huge entourage that includes the likes of Steve Bannon, the White House chief strategist, Wilbur Ross, the billionaire investor in charge of trade policy, and Reince Priebus, chief of staff. And he has turned the Oval Office into something of a salon that welcomes everyone from coal miners to union leaders to corporate bosses. Towards the end of our interview last month, more than 20 naval submarine officers entered and waited patiently for their photo op.

“Trump is more like a monarch. He likes the court. His court has all sorts of players and it even has courtiers,” says Chris Ruddy, the head of Newsmax Media, who is a friend of the president.

If George W Bush was the folksy-yet-formal CEO-style president, and Obama was the professorial commander-in-chief, Trump is the king of a reality TV show. His White House is brimming with tales about which players are in or out of favour and who currently has the ear of the princelings: Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, and her husband Jared Kushner.

This weekend, on April 29, the court and its ruler will face a milestone: Trump’s 100th day in office. This somewhat arbitrary barometer has been used to judge new Oval Office occupants since Franklin D Roosevelt in 1933. And the president is showing signs of anxiety. “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill!” he said in a tweet that referred to his success in appointing Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Trump himself hyped the importance of the 100-day milestone last October during the final weeks of his campaign when he unveiled a “100-day action plan” that listed 28 measures he intended to complete in his first three months in office.

Just steps from Trump’s own centre of operations is the “War Room”, an office in which Bannon, the former firebrand head of Breitbart News and one of the key players of the past three months, has outlined these measures on separate pieces of paper. Posted on one wall, they fall into four columns under the words “Make America Great Again”.

Many of the items in the first three columns have been completed, including imposing restrictions on officials becoming lobbyists, freezing most federal hiring, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade accord and approving the US-Canada Keystone energy pipeline. In the face of warnings about protectionism from institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, Trump has largely followed through on his core campaign promise to work aggressively to restructure US trade relationships with other nations. He has also urged his team to move faster on comprehensive tax reform after Steven Mnuchin, his Treasury secretary, told the FT that the administration’s original goal of August was unrealistic.

But Trump has also reversed course on some measures, which may upset his base. Despite telling the FT that China “are world champions” in currency manipulation, he has not honoured his pledge to label the country a currency manipulator. After bashing China on the campaign trail, he has somewhat softened his stance in office, as he attempts to persuade Beijing to put more pressure on North Korea to rein in its nuclear and missile programme. He has also struggled to get Congress to appropriate significant money to pay for the wall on the US-Mexico border that was one of the key rallying cries of his campaign. And while he tried to ban citizens of several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US — as part of the “extreme vetting” he promised as the Republican nominee — his January efforts were both poorly implemented and ended up being blocked by the courts.

Day 1: Trump takes his place as president

On the War Room wall, there is one particularly glaring gap. Trump’s failure to get Congress to pass a bill to replace the Obamacare healthcare law means that not one of the 10 major legislative goals included in the fourth column has been hit. Much blame has been cast for the failure. Some White House officials point the finger at Paul Ryan, the House speaker; some GOP lawmakers say Trump should have done more. One Trump administration official says the ambitious 100-day agenda ended up being “a bridge too far”, while White House aides stress that Republicans need to be better prepared for the next big legislative battle.

“Moving a big piece of legislation is the equivalent of landing on Normandy. You have to have the amphibious ships, the cruisers, the battleships, the planes, the troops,” says Bannon, a former naval officer. “You have to get to the beach and you have to push up and all the logistics have to be there. Everything has to come together on the hour and the minute for D-Day.”

While Trump has issued a large number of executive orders, the failure to pass any big legislation amid a chaotic beginning casts him in a poor light compared with Obama and Bush, who both had victories on Capitol Hill by their 100th day. David Gergen, a former White House adviser to Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton, argues that Trump has had the “worst opening 100 days” of any contemporary president. “Some would argue Lincoln had a rough start — but by comparison to FDR, who was the gold standard, the gap is gigantic,” he says. “It’s not a gap, it’s a canyon.”

Inside the Court

As the chaos has unfolded, so has the palace intrigue. White House officials are already keenly aware that Trump can quickly switch favourites, fusing the atmosphere of a medieval court with Kremlinology in the social-media age. There are the favoured ones, led by Ivanka and Jared — as the couple are generally known. They have great sway over the fortunes of the inner circle, whose ranks include two former Goldman Sachs executives: Gary Cohn, head of the White House National Economic Council, and Mnuchin.

But even Jared and Ivanka are not completely immune from criticism. Trump was reportedly upset that the couple, who both have unpaid roles as top White House advisers, were skiing in Aspen on the day that he failed to get Congress to pass healthcare reform.

Meanwhile, aides routinely leak stories about their colleagues to the media — and then assail reporters for writing about the infighting. There is constant jostling by officials to make sure that they are in the room, conscious that Trump has a habit of adopting the stance of the last person he met. “Trump likes a competition of ideas and dissent in people around him. What he does not like is a lot of leaks,” says Ruddy. “There is a lot of jockeying for his favour or his power. Over time he will work out who the strong ones are, and he will let go of the weak ones.”

No one is untouchable. Resting against the War Room wall, waiting to be hung, Bannon displays two Time magazine covers side by side in a frame. One shows Trump while the other is an image of Bannon headlined “The Great Manipulator”. That cover, and the fact that the media at one point referred to the strategist as “President Bannon” because of his role in crafting Trump’s economic populism, reportedly irked the president. In recent interviews, Trump downplayed his relationship with Bannon in ways that did not reflect reality, proclaiming he is just a “guy who works for me”.

One White House official tells me that Trump wants his aides to have robust debates but that he gets annoyed when the jabbing spills out into the media. “A couple of times it’s gotten outside the lines, so he says, ‘Hey, I want this stuff knocked off,’” says the aide. “You’ve got to be able to thrive in that environment . . . you can’t be a wilting flower.”

Recently, the stars appeared to align in favour of Cohn, known by his enemies inside the White House as “Globalist Gary”. As Trump veered towards some policies pushed by Cohn, his stock rose in the media — “President Bannon is Dead, Long Live President Cohn” read one recent headline in The Nation.

That has led to some White House officials becoming nervous about being seen as too close to Cohn, partly because they worry that the scales could tip back towards Bannon. But in recent weeks the Trump administration has taken a series of trade actions on everything from steel to timber. These are exactly the kinds of policies being pushed by Ross and Bannon, both of whom are the loudest voices for economic nationalism along with Trump.

When I ask Mnuchin, another New Yorker, if the intrigue makes his job difficult, he says with a wry smile: “I have very good relationships at the White House. One of the best parts of this job is that it is five minutes from my office to the president’s office and five minutes back.”

Day 8: Anti-ban protesters in Washington

Trump is extremely conscious of the media and how the West Wing plays within it. His team programmes his schedule to include high-profile round-table meetings with CEOs and others to maximise media coverage, just as he did successfully during the campaign. “He would dominate cable TV in the morning and then the president [would sit] down in the Oval with CEOs or union leaders [and listen] to their concerns in the afternoon,” says one White House official. “The whole thing was around jobs. It became a television show that was kind of nonstop action.”

The Princelings

While some Congressional Republicans want Trump to fire Bannon, some of the president’s supporters worry that it would send a very dangerous message to his base, since power would end up further concentrated in the hands of Ivanka, Jared and Cohn, who are seen as liberal New Yorkers and part of the elite rejected by so many Trump voters.

As the Machiavellian jostling inside the White House continues, Ivanka and Jared have been cementing their roles both there and in DC more generally. Their move to the exclusive Kalorama neighbourhood caused a stir — even for an area whose residents often include celebrities, including, nowadays, Barack and Michelle Obama.

On a quiet day the house is watched by a handful of Secret Service officers and occasional paparazzi. When Ivanka or Jared hit the headlines, the numbers can double. Neighbours were irked by “No Parking” signs erected outside and barricades around the house that cut off the pavement.

How Ivanka has dealt with this local kerfuffle offers insight into her role in the Trump court. Part goodwill ambassador, part court consigliere, she has the most access to her father. In Kalorama, Ivanka employed her own brand of diplomacy. She knocked on each of her neighbours’ doors with stealth weapons in tow: her children and baked goods. The blatant PR offensive was highly effective. “Lovely, just lovely,” says Rhona Friedman, a lawyer and neighbour who had been wary. “People who know her say the same thing: that she’s very gracious.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for a joint press conference by President Trump and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, February 15

And her diplomacy has not been limited to cupcakes. Ahead of her father’s first meeting with the Japanese prime minister, she posted a video of her daughter singing a wildly popular Japanese song called “Pen Pineapple Apple Pen” on Instagram. This became an icebreaker when Shinzo Abe met Trump and his daughter at Trump Tower last November. Two of her children also sang in Mandarin for Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

While Ivanka plays the role of the informal diplomat, Jared has been entrusted with an ever expanding, if more traditional, foreign policy role. His portfolio, which includes the Middle East and has seen him heavily involved with China, has led to sniping that he is behaving like the shadow secretary of state. Some aides chafe at handing so much responsibility to the scion of a property developer with no foreign policy experience.

“A great deal of press attention is focused on individuals in King Arthur’s court — who is closest to the king, and who wields the sword or dies by the sword,” says Tim Roemer, a former Democratic congressman and US ambassador to India. “What specific role does Jared eventually play with respect to China, Iraq and Mexico and the foreign policy portfolios? You cannot do each region of the world, even if you are a combination of Da Vinci and Einstein. ”

Ivanka and Jared have also come under scrutiny over possible conflicts of interest, as they will both continue to benefit financially from their business while in office. Defenders of the first family point out that Trump is not the first president to use his family. Bill Clinton asked Hillary to run a healthcare task force, while John F Kennedy made his brother Robert attorney-general.

Barbara Perry, a historian at the University of Virginia, points out that JFK once brushed off critics with the riposte: “I can’t see that it’s wrong to give him a little legal experience before he goes out to practise law.”

Ruddy says Trump’s family is critical to his success. “Trump is the first citizen president, with no government or military experience. He doesn’t have many allies and friends or trusted political advisers [and so relies on Ivanka and Jared]. It’s good that they’re involved.”

This is particularly true given the absence of the first lady, Melania Trump, who has been largely invisible in Washington, spending most of her time in New York where the Trumps’ son Barron is finishing his school year. Dave Johnson, a Trump supporter from Ohio who has met the president, thinks Ivanka can help her father where Melania is uncomfortable. “Ronald Reagan had Nancy who was a force to be reckoned with in the White House. I see Ivanka and Kushner watching his back.”

‘A challenging transition’

While Ivanka looks out for her father, everyone else watches his every word and step. My joke about the little red button reflected the anxiety that rippled across the world when the unbridled property mogul won the election and gained access to the nuclear codes. During the 2016 race, Trump bristled when critics said he lacked the temperament to be commander-in-chief. But his first 100 days in office — and particularly the early weeks — were so chaotic that they resurrected those concerns, sounding alarm bells in Washington and globally.

The US constitution created a system of checks and balances, from Congress to the Supreme Court, to ensure that no president can have unfettered power. But those mechanisms are weakest when it comes to foreign policy, particularly since the president can order nuclear strikes.

“Given his volatility and inexperience, that is what keeps me awake at night especially as, during the campaign, he asked what the point of nuclear weapons was if you could not use them,” says Malcolm Rifkind, a former British Conservative party foreign and defence minister.

Hopes that Trump would become a conventional president were lowered from the beginning of his tenure when his inaugural speech reprised the darker themes of his campaign. “That was some weird shit,” Bush reportedly said out loud after Trump’s “American carnage” speech.

One of the standout lines, designed to echo Trump’s electioneering outsider pitch, was: “The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.” The fast and furious actions since the inauguration have raised many eyebrows in Washington. But his approach has delighted those who had voted for him precisely because he was willing to fight. The media focus on his unorthodoxy simply underscores how the much-analysed gap between Washington and the rest of the US never went away.

Yet even Trump knows that the drama has overshadowed his more orthodox actions. In a rare moment of humility that underscored his frustration as he prepared to deliver his State of the Union address in February, he told Fox television that he would award himself a grade of C or C+ for the way he had communicated his achievements.

That speech was designed to change the dynamic. Although he resurrected his “America First” theme, Democrats were stunned when he cloaked it in conciliatory language. “Most shocking thing about last night: Trump’s speech was normal. I still can’t believe it,” one Democratic lawmaker emailed me the next morning.

But the pivot was short-lived. The drama returned following Trump’s claim that Obama had wiretapped his campaign. Even some friends were surprised at how he was struggling to adapt. “It is pretty remarkable that he has stayed so true to himself,” says Ruddy. “He is down to earth and still speaks his mind. In a way, it’s endearing. On the other hand, in another way, he doesn’t appreciate the enormity of the job and that he should be a different person as head of state. That is surprising because I thought he would like to wear the uniform of head of state.”

Day 64: Paul Ryan after failing to repeal Obamacare

The healthcare reform showdown in late March also sparked unwelcome drama. Trump agreed to pull the bill after Ryan told him they did not appear to have the votes. “I don’t lose. I don’t like to lose,” Trump told the FT in the Oval Office when asked about the move.

But vice-president Mike Pence and Bannon felt that they should have gone ahead, according to one official. Trent Lott, the former Republican senator and majority leader who served as whip in both houses of Congress, argues that Trump and Ryan made a mistake.

“You are never going to have the votes until you have the vote, until they see the whites of the eyes of the enemy,” Lott tells me. “You get close and pull the trigger and say, ‘Guys and girls, we are going to vote, so get ready.’ A lot of them are smart to hold back until they are forced to vote.”

In many ways, a rocky start was inevitable. Trump and most of his team came to power with no government experience. While he quickly named a cabinet, he was impeded by Democrats, who delayed confirmations. But he was slow to name candidates for sub-cabinet roles, which has created holes at the top of the bureaucracy, particularly at the state department.

Trump has nominated 58 people for senior government jobs that require Senate confirmation, of which 25 have been approved, according to the Partnership for Public Service.

At this stage in their presidencies, Barack Obama had nominated 190 candidates and Bill Clinton had formally named 176. Republican presidents have tended to be slower than Democrats but Trump still trails George W Bush, who had nominated 85, and George HW Bush, who had nominated 95.

Trump has also been dogged by the fact that the FBI is investigating whether any of his campaign aides had inappropriate contacts with Russian officials. He fired his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, after the retired general lied about the nature of conversations that he had held with Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington.

As well as marking 100 days, April 29 is also the deadline for Congress and the Trump administration to agree on a funding measure to ensure the government is not forced to shut down.

“It’s been a challenging transition,” says Marco Rubio, the Florida senator who competed with Trump for the Republican nomination. “Part of it is self-inflicted, and part of it is by design in terms of the opposition, and what they’ve tried to do in terms of slowing him down.”

The White House and the world

Meanwhile, the world remains uncertain about what to make of Trump. While he has largely pursued the domestic policies he advocated during the campaign — albeit with some reversals — his foreign policy does not resemble the man who criticised Japan and China at every rally, previously warned Obama not to strike Syria, and until recently refused to say anything negative about Russia.

One early sign of a new approach came when James Mattis, defence secretary, called the US-Japan alliance a “model” in Tokyo, in stark contrast to Trump’s campaign rhetoric. Weeks later, Trump wined, dined — and golfed with — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a three-day summit at Mar-a-Lago.

Day 78: Trump's grandchildren sing for President Xi Jinping of China

Then secretary of state Rex Tillerson helped to persuade Trump to tell Chinese President Xi Jinping that he would honour the “One China” policy — under which the US views Beijing as the seat of government of China — after he had suggested in December that he might abandon the policy. This paved the way for a summit with the Chinese leader, who had previously refused to speak to Trump. Finally, in early April, Trump stood beside Jens Stoltenberg, Nato secretary-general, and said of the transatlantic security alliance: “I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete.”

Trump’s advisers say he was tougher in private on Nato and in other meetings with world leaders, and that his reversals are evidence that he has won others over. Trump praised China, for example, for abstaining from a UN vote condemning Syria over the gas attack, instead of vetoing the measure. But his public stance has clearly shifted, confusing some and reassuring others.

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, says Trump lacks a comprehensive approach to foreign policy. “A lot of people are new to government and foreign policy. You have competing centres of authority inside the White House,” he says. “What I tell people is you will look in vain for a coherent Trump foreign policy.”

Trump does not help himself with such idiosyncrasies as telling a TV anchor that he informed Xi, over the “most beautiful piece of chocolate cake”, that he was firing missiles towards Syria. However, his shift to a more orthodox approach towards the world has been welcomed by a number of senior Republicans.

“It seems like, on all fronts, that things have moved to a more traditional foreign policy,” says Bob Corker, Republican head of the Senate foreign relations committee. “From the standpoint of our country’s national interest, it just seems to me we are in a much better place.”

Corker rejects suggestions that Kushner is a shadow secretary of state. He says Kushner actually helps Tillerson — and Mattis — convey their views to Trump because of the relationship Kushner has forged with the secretary of state and his obvious bond with the president. “His relationship with Tillerson is one where he is seeking input as they’re getting ready to make decisions. He’s obviously someone the president listens to and he’s another voice,” says Corker. “But I don’t look at it as a voice in contrast to Tillerson.”

White House officials argue that the national security team is very strong and more united than past administrations. Pointing to the cadre of serving and former generals in the team, Dennis Wilder, a former top CIA official who served in the Bush White House, says one trait of the Trump administration is the “militarisation of foreign policy”.

In addition to surrounding himself with generals, Trump has used the military to strike Syria, dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal in Afghanistan, and dispatched an aircraft carrier and warships to the Korean peninsula amid concerns about the ability of Pyongyang to strike the US with a nuclear-armed missile.

Day 82: The USS Carl Vinson sailing south - not north

Wilder says this is partly due to a “lack of appointments at senior levels in the state department, Treasury and other US government entities that would normally have the political clout to bring diplomatic initiatives to the table”. He says acting Pentagon officials also have access to existing war plans, which means in the end that “the military playbook would look far more impressive and creative to President Trump than those presented elsewhere”.

The next 100 days

While the start of the Trump administration was truly chaotic, there are some signs that things are beginning to settle down, particularly as the top team of officials, many of whom had never worked together before, get to grips with their portfolios.

Administration officials argue that Trump has made progress in persuading China to put more pressure on the regime of Kim Jong Un. But some of his rhetoric — including telling the FT that he would act alone if China did not help the US — has sparked concern about possible war. The Pentagon announcement that the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group was sailing north towards the Korean peninsula when it was actually steaming south did little to inspire confidence and sparked fresh concern about the Trump team.

Gergen says the “deepest fear” for many is that Trump will “stumble into a conflict” due to his impulsive nature and the existence of other impulsive leaders, such as Kim in North Korea.

Rubio thinks that misses the mark. He says people should not assume that because the president communicates in an unconventional way he is not measured and serious. He says there is a Trump who is “communicating to Americans in a unique way . . . that’s very unorthodox”, but also a Trump who is “making decisions in ways that are serious and important” for the country. “People are going to see that as time goes on.”

For now, Democrats are still smarting from losing the White House. Republicans are loosely divided into three camps: original Trump supporters, who largely remain enthusiastic; those who think the New Yorker is evolving into a more conventional president; and those who believe that he is tarnishing the party brand.

There are some ominous signs for the presidency. Last week Republicans narrowly succeeded in advancing to a run-off for an election for a House seat in a conservative district in Georgia, a result that hinted at growing disappointment among some Republicans.

Speaking before the vote, Kasim Reed, the mayor of Atlanta and a rising Democratic star, argued that Trump appears to be alienating parts of his base. “It’s one thing to take a teaspoon of cough syrup. It’s a whole other thing to take the whole bottle,” he says. “Folks got a teaspoon during the campaign, but now they’re having the whole bottle, and I don’t think they feel too good about it.”

One thing Trump cares passionately about is his ratings. He recently tweeted, “TRUMP APPROVAL HITS 50%,” citing a poll by Rasmussen, a company that has consistently shown better results for him than most polls, which say he is the most unpopular president in modern times. A recent Washington Post-ABC News survey found that 53 per cent of Americans disapprove of his performance.

However, broken down by party, 84 per cent of Republicans approve of his efforts, compared to only 13 per cent of Democrats. The same poll found that 96 per cent of Trump voters think they backed the right candidate.

Since the inauguration, Washington has become obsessed with parlour games that try to predict the next plot twist to emerge from Trump’s White House. These include questions that range from “Do you think Trump will become conventional?” to “Do you think Trump could be impeached?” At the moment, neither the political surprises nor the palace intrigue show any signs of settling down, sparking questions about the future direction of the administration, but Wilbur Ross says people forget one very fundamental point: “The one immovable object is the president.”

