Theresa May must set out the many benefits of Brexit

It is entirely fitting that Theresa May has chosen to make her major speech in advance of the next round of Brexit talks in Florence, that jewel of the European civilisation of which we are a part. Not least because the great days of Florentine culture and achievement were when it was an independent state, well before it was absorbed into a united Italy.

It has been reported that the prime minister will emphasise that, after Brexit, the UK will wish to maintain a special relationship with the EU. Quite so. Just as we have long had a special relationship with America, without ever wishing to become part of the US.

While she will be speaking in Italy, arguably her most important audience is here in the UK. As some of us have already spelt out, there are great economic benefits to be gained from Brexit. Mrs May has been strangely silent on this point. I hope that will now change.

It is bizarre that it has been left to a seemingly freelance operation by Boris Johnson, foreign secretary, to explain what these benefits are. The message should have gone out long ago from both the prime minister and the chancellor. It is understandable that Mr Johnson may have become frustrated by their continuing silence.

The most obvious substantial benefit is to the UK’s public finances. Anyone who doubts this has only to look at the “economic and fiscal outlook” published by the Office for Budget Responsibility (table 4.27, since you ask), where this item falls from £12.6bn in 2018/19 to zero in 2019/20. The current anguish among the rest of the EU about the loss to the bloc’s public finances says enough.

Even more important in the longer term is the ability to comb through the vast corpus of EU regulation, amending it to suit the best interests of British business and our economy in general.

One thing on which neither of these benefits depends is a trade deal, about which much too much time and energy is being wasted.

That is just as well, as a trade deal is in the gift of the EU, and there is no way they will offer us anything but a thoroughly bad deal (if that). That is not because they are anti-British. It is because there is widespread dissatisfaction with EU membership throughout Europe, not least in France, where I now live. The EU establishment is scared stiff that a remotely good deal for the UK might encourage others to head for the exit.

Those who say that a good trade deal is in the best interests of the EU and the UK alike wholly fail to understand what the EU is about. It is not about economics at all. It is a political enterprise, dedicated to the achievement of full political union.

Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, underlined that in his latest State of the Union address, in which he also said the UK would regret leaving the EU. And don’t think this is just the commission talking, and that at the end of the day it will be the member states, notably Germany and France, who will call the tune. For somewhat different reasons, the leaders of both those countries put the European political project ahead of any business lobbying they may receive.

Nor should we forget that the European Parliament, which has a large federalist majority, and would always support the commission, has a veto over any putative agreement.

So unless Mrs May has changed her mind, and now believes that a bad deal is better than no deal, we are in “no trade deal” territory. That is no disaster. We can discount the views of the CBI, which has never been right about any major issue, from 1979, when its director-general promised a “bare-knuckle fight” against the economic policies of the incoming Thatcher government, to 1999, when it campaigned for the UK to adopt the euro, to now over Brexit.

“No deal” simply means trading on World Trade Organisation terms. We already do far more trade with the rest of the world outside the EU, and the vast bulk of that is done on WTO terms.

And forget the nonsense about a prolonged transition agreement being needed in order to avoid the disaster of a cliff edge. There is no cliff edge, for the simple reason that there is no cliff. Is it really being suggested that the rest of the world, whom we will be joining, including the US, is languishing at the foot of a cliff?

My former principal private secretary, John Kerr, the author of Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty, explained to me some ago (before the EU referendum) that its purpose was to make it as difficult as possible for a member state to leave the EU. That is no reason for a weak government to make it even more difficult than it need be.

The writer is a former chancellor of the exchequer