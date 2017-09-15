Ireland’s ‘bad bank’ set for new role as property developer

The “bad bank” created to clean up Ireland’s banks after the country’s property boom turned into a financial crash a decade ago is set for a new lease of life: as a state property developer.

With Ireland facing a shortage of homes and property prices again rising rapidly, Leo Varadkar, the prime minister, sees housing as his biggest domestic policy challenge. He wants to retool Nama, the national asset management agency, to concentrate on developing land.

Nama was created in 2009 to take toxic property loans from Ireland’s crippled banks, after the crash that later forced Dublin into an international bailout. The agency has almost completed its primary task: it plans within weeks to repay the final €500m of €30bn that it borrowed to deal with the crisis.

Ireland’s economy is again growing strongly, with gross domestic product surging 5.8 per cent in the year to June. Builders are struggling to meet 10 years of pent-up demand for new homes, while rents are rising and Dublin faces a growing homelessness crisis.

“We are examining the possibility of repurposing Nama to develop lands on behalf of the state, to step in where the private sector has failed,” Mr Varadkar said at a party conference on Thursday.

Housebuilding, which slowed to a trickle after the crash, has stepped up markedly yet acute strains remain. Although private builders are projected to complete 18,000 homes this year, industry figures estimate 30,000 units will be required for years to come.

Figures this week showed annual property inflation on a national basis is advancing at 12.3 per cent.

Nama is already active in the housing market, providing development finance to its debtors to build about 5,000 housing units since 2015, with another 9,200 units under construction or in planning.

The changes planned by Mr Varadkar would see Nama provide financing to developers who do not owe the bank money on loans that predate the crash. The government has also been urged to use Nama to develop state land banks for housing schemes.

Private money is sweeping into the market. Glenveagh Properties, a US-backed builder, is advancing plans to raise €450m in an initial public offering on the Dublin and London stock markets next month. But Mr Varadkar, stung by criticism of the government’s failure to ease homelessness, believes the private market will not solve the problem on its own.

Tom Parlon, director-general of the Construction Industry Federation, which represents builders, said the latest proposal was embryonic but that Nama had the potential to move faster than any new institution. “It’s up and running. They might have to modify its remit but they have the people and the expertise,” he said.

Still, Ireland’s fiscal watchdog has warned that a sharper housing recovery than expected could have adverse consequences elsewhere in the economy. “This response to apparent housing shortages would be welcome, but to the extent that it causes the economy to overheat, offsetting actions may have to be taken elsewhere to counteract this,” Seamus Coffey, chairman of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, told a parliamentary committee this week.