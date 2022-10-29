This is the last week you’ll hear FT Weekend on this feed! To subscribe to our own feed wherever you listen, click here: https://link.chtbl.com/ftweekend

This week, we talk about the Hollywood blockbuster The Woman King, starring Viola Davis. It's an epic that features a group of women warriors fighting for the kingdom of Dahomey—and it's got a lot of Oscar buzz. Lilah goes behind the scenes with Academy-Award winning producer Cathy Schulman to discuss what it took to get it made. Then, we look into what happened to plant-based meat. A few years ago, it was all over the news—but the hype died down. Has it been absorbed into our diets, or was it just a fad?

