FT Weekend: The Woman King, with producer Cathy Schulman
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
This is the last week you’ll hear FT Weekend on this feed! To subscribe to our own feed wherever you listen, click here: https://link.chtbl.com/ftweekend
-------
This week, we talk about the Hollywood blockbuster The Woman King, starring Viola Davis. It's an epic that features a group of women warriors fighting for the kingdom of Dahomey—and it's got a lot of Oscar buzz. Lilah goes behind the scenes with Academy-Award winning producer Cathy Schulman to discuss what it took to get it made. Then, we look into what happened to plant-based meat. A few years ago, it was all over the news—but the hype died down. Has it been absorbed into our diets, or was it just a fad?
Want to stay in touch? We love hearing from you. Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.
Links and mentions from the episode:
– The Woman King is available to watch in cinemas now across the UK and US.
– Cathy's handbook on advancing gender parity in Hollywood: https://bit.ly/3NgKWeA
– The FT’s review of The Woman King: https://on.ft.com/3DdbKI6
– A profile of director Gina Prince-Bythewood by FT film critic Danny Leigh: https://on.ft.com/3DlUArE
– Emiko’s piece on how inflation will affect plant-based meat: https://on.ft.com/3sGJNDI
– Emiko’s Big Read on whether the appetite for plant-based meat has peaked: https://on.ft.com/3U4cKVN
Special offers for FT Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial can be found here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast
If you want to try FT Edit (8 stories a day, hand-picked by senior editors), it’s available in the iOS app store here: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ft-edit/id1574510369
Clips courtesy of Sony and Burger King.
Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Comments