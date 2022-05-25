Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Behind the Money is back! Our first episode is part 1 of 2 in a mini-series on crypto. First up, we're wondering: is a crypto vibe shift underway? Bitcoin’s price has been dropping for weeks and earlier this month, a popular stablecoin collapsed. FT reporter Ethan Wu explains how the effects of that rippled into other areas of the crypto universe. Michela and Ethan will talk about what stablecoins are and why they matter — even for people who aren’t crypto investors.

For further reading: 

Crypto scares everyone

The week that shook crypto

Investors pull $7bn from Tether as stablecoin jitters intensify

Follow Ethan Wu on Twitter @EthanYWu 

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on Behind the Money when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this podcast