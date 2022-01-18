Episode 65
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Top Stories Today news every morning.
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Oil prices hit highest level since 2014 over supply concerns
Boris Johnson under pressure after claim he lied to parliament over party
Lloyd’s of London considers exit from landmark City building
UK average earnings start to fall despite labour shortage
We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Top Stories Today when a new story is published