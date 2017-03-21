Islam and the economy ignite French TV debate

Finger pointing, innuendos and sarcastic remarks made for a lively first French presidential debate on Monday as the main candidates for France’s highest office clashed over Islam, the economy and the money scandals that have shaken the contest.

A little more than one month before the first round of voting, the unprecedented three-hour debate exposed tensions and differences between the five leading hopefuls. With polling showing four in 10 voters are still undecided, the stakes were high for the challengers seeking to destabilise the two frontrunners, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Polls indicate that Mr Macron, a former economy minister, has edged ahead in the first-round vote on 23 April, with 26.5 per cent support against 26 per cent for Ms Le Pen. Polls back Mr Macron to then defeat her in the run-off on May 7.

Centre-right Republican candidate François Fillon, who faces accusations of fraud after allegedly employing his wife and children in fake jobs as parliamentary aides, is predicted to gain 19 per cent, ahead of Benoît Hamon, the Socialist nominee and Jean-Luc Mélenchon, of the far-left.

After a relatively quiet start to Monday’s debate, exchanges heated up over immigration, with Ms Le Pen opening the hostilities and directing her first jabs at Mr Mélenchon.

“I want to stop legal and illegal immigration,” she said. “We have nothing to offer migrants, I am sorry to say, Mr Mélenchon. The best signal to send them is to let them know they will not be able to enjoy our benefits.”

“You think people discuss these kinds of things before leaving?” he snapped.

“Yes of course they do,” Ms Le Pen said.

On the subject of secularity and the place of Islam, the Front National leader turned her sarcasm on Mr Macron: “Unlike Mr Macron, I am not in favour of the burkini.”

“I don’t need a ventriloquist,” the centrist candidate replied. “Don’t divide the French people, you are falling into the terrorists’ trap.”

Mr Mélenchon reminded viewers that a majority of French people were atheists — “They deserve respect. We speak too much about religion in this country.” — but gave Ms Le Pen a stern look when he argued that secularity should not be used as an “excuse to stigmatise a religion”. “You create two categories of French and it is unbearable,” he said.

Mr Fillon seized on the moment to try to get back in the race. “The question before us is that of the integration of Islam,” he said.

Mr Macron, who is running as an independent on a cross-party platform, was the target of many attacks. He fought off Mr Hamon — a former Socialist minister who advocates a 32-hour working week and a universal basic income — on the question of his campaign funding.

“My party receives no subsidies, has no elected officials,” Mr Macron, a former Rothschild banker, said. “No companies, no industrial lobbies [are among donors], the average donation is 50 euros.”

“Can you assure us that those individuals do not represent industrial lobbies?” Mr Hamon insisted.

“I vow not to be bought by anyone, I am free,” Mr Macron said.

French presidential election The candidates’ policies The five frontrunners offer different visions for France

The debate veered into vociferous quarrelling over the economy. After keeping a low profile on the candidates’ pledges to restore moral standards in politics, Mr Fillon lashed out at Mr Macron for not getting rid of the 35-hour working week. Meanwhile, Mr Mélenchon criticised the former economy minister for his free-market views.

“We will create jobs by giving more freedom to companies,” Mr Macron said.

Ms Le Pen outlined her radical economic programme, consisting mostly of exiting the EU and levying taxes on imported goods. Conscious that most French do not want to ditch the euro, she said she would not do so “without [their] permission.”

Mr Fillon denounced Ms Le Pen’s plan to return to the franc. “What Ms Le Pen proposes is chaos,” he said.

“This is called project fear,” said Ms Le Pen, using a term coined by UK Brexiters last year. “This was used before the Brexit vote and the election of Donald Trump.”