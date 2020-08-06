Joe Biden would be wise to pick Kamala Harris
Most of the other contenders for his vice-presidential choice are not ready for prime time
More often than not US vice-presidential picks channel Shakespeare’s line about a tale, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. History tells us that after the excitement fades, they rarely have much impact on an election. Joe Biden’s choice will be far more heavily freighted. At 78 next January, he would be by far America’s oldest president (older than Ronald Reagan was when he retired). Whomever he selects will instantly be sized up as America’s first female commander-in-chief.