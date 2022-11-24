90,000 migrants arrive in Italian ports
Italy has become one of the main entry points to the EU for irregular migrants but its new nationalist prime minister Giorgia Meloni has taken a hard line and is demanding Europe do more to help.
Why has Meloni taken such a confrontational approach? Ben’s guest is Nicoletta Pirozzi, head of the EU programme at Italy’s Institute for International Affairs in Rome.
Presented by Ben Hall. Produced by Fiona Symon and Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.
