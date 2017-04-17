Support builds for watered-down version of Glass-Steagall law

Support is emerging for a watered-down version of Glass-Steagall legislation, following renewed declarations of enthusiasm from the White House for a reintroduction of tough 1930s rules that would break up the big US banks.

This month Gary Cohn — the former Goldman Sachs president who is now a top adviser to President Donald Trump — signalled the White House was open to a “21st century” version of the Glass-Steagall law that once split commercial from investment banking.

But with limited enthusiasm on Capitol Hill for drastic structural changes to the US banking system, some policymakers and bankers are throwing their weight behind a third-way compromise modelled on Britain’s incoming ringfencing rules. Conceived by the government-appointed Vickers commission, the UK ringfencing system will erect a barrier between retail and investment banking activities from 2019.

A US version is being championed by Thomas Hoenig, vice-chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. “We need an enriched bank holding company model,” Mr Hoenig told the Financial Times. “The Vickers commission did a great job.”

Some of the lawmakers who back Glass-Steagall say in private that they would equally support a ringfencing plan. Some bankers are also enthusiastic, hopeful that structural reform legislation could loosen rules governing the levels of capital and liquid funding for investment banking arms. “Glass-Steagall Lite is a real possibility,” said one Wall Street boss. “It could liberate investment banking to stand on its own two feet.”

This would be “the more liveable path”, said another, complaining that full-blown Glass-Steagall would be totally at odds with the government’s broader deregulatory agenda.

The Hoenig plan would allow bank holding companies to retain ownership of both investment banking and deposit-taking operations but would put barriers between them so that government-sponsored safeguards would no longer apply to activities such as risky securities trading. Among the structural restrictions would be a 20 per cent limit on the funding that an investment bank could source from the holding company.

On the campaign trail Mr Trump backed the revival of 1933 Glass-Steagall legislation, which separated investment banks from deposit-taking institutions. Its repeal in 1999 enabled the creation of vast “universal banks” whose scale and complexity contributed to the financial crisis.

The White House has stressed that Mr Cohn’s stated support for Glass-Steagall was merely a reiteration of the president’s position. But it was enough to prompt senior senators including Democrat Elizabeth Warren and Republican John McCain to introduce a new Glass-Steagall bill. In February, in a separate initiative, 26 members of Congress backed similar legislation.

Policymakers who want to reinstate the legislation include both Democrats and Republicans who argue that doing so would reduce the risk of another catastrophic financial meltdown. But the chances of it gathering broad enough support to get through Congress are not high. The failure of Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare showed Mr Trump the difficulty of getting things done on Capitol Hill. The outlook for his next priority — tax reform — remains uncertain. Bankers said Mr Cohn, who heads the White House National Economic Council, had told them privately that little was likely to come of the Glass-Steagall plan.

Another faction of policymakers believes the failure of standalone investment banks, such as Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, suggests the crisis would have happened with or without a Glass-Steagall split. “I don’t think you can unscramble that egg,” said one senior regulator.

Most Wall Street banks, which have been agitating for deregulation, hate the idea of a Glass-Steagall revival. “It’s not clear what would be accomplished by this. It would be very disruptive,” said one of Washington’s top bank lobbyists. Another top banker said the plan was a “brush fire that threatens to turn into a conflagration”.