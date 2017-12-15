Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Fabrice Brégier, chief operating officer of Airbus, has lost out in the power struggle over control of Europe’s flagship aircraft maker after the board refused to support his attempt to become chief executive.

Mr Brégier will leave in February 2018. “We are confident we have taken the right decisions to ensure Airbus’ long term stability and future success,” said Denis Ranque, Airbus chairman.

The Airbus board announced on Friday morning Mr Brégier’s departure and his replacement by Guillaume Faury, head of Airbus helicopters, in the subordinate position as president of the commercial aircraft division.

The decision follows a board meeting on Thursday at which Tom Enders, the German-born chief executive, formally told the board he would not seek a third mandate after his term expires at the end of April 2019. No successor to Mr Enders has been decided, according to people with knowledge of the situation. But it was clear that Mr Brégier would not be considered, said two sources.

“The search and list is not complete but it is clear [Fabrice] is not going to be on the list,” said one person with knowledge of the situation.

Another person close to Mr Brégier said his decision to leave when the board formally decided he would not be considered a candidate to succeed Mr Enders. On Wednesday afternoon Mr Brégier had expressed “surprise” at reports that he would leave early next year. Mr Brégier’s departure was first reported by Les Echos, the French newspaper.

Mr Brégier will be paid two years’ salary on his departure, according to company policy for top executives — although his salary has not been disclosed as he is not on the board.

The decision brings to an end a long-running battle between Mr Enders and Mr Brégier, who has long been considered the natural successor to the chief executive of one of Europe’s most important industrial companies.

The two have been at odds since Mr Enders sought to strengthen his grip on the group with a restructuring that deprived Mr Brégier of his autonomy as president and chief executive of Airbus’s biggest division, the commercial aircraft operation. Mr Brégier was redesignated as chief operating officer of the whole company, while Mr Enders became the face of Airbus.

The board has been keen to mark a break from past practice in which the make-up of Airbus management has been dictated by its political stakeholders — the French and German governments, each with an 11 per cent stake in the company.

Traditionally the senior management positions at Airbus has alternated between French and German executives to reflect the political importance of a company that represents important industrial interests in both countries. However, under Mr Enders, Airbus has sought to free itself from such political influence, including in management appointments.

A person close to the board said its “top priority is to demonstrate . . . independence”.

Nevertheless, Mr Enders’ departure has become inevitable as the group faces a series of investigations in the UK, France, Germany and Austria over alleged corruption in the use of middle men to win sales.

Airbus is keen to secure a settlement as prosecution could lead to a ban on participation in public contracts. The board is aware that a key consideration in reaching a settlement is a wholesale change in management.

Under Mr Brégier, the commercial aircraft division has secured record orders and he considered himself a worthy successor to Mr Enders. Yet certain board members preferred to mark a new chapter for the group by promoting the next generation.

Mr Faury had met every performance target set during his stewardship of the helicopter division, said one person close to the board. Although the unit continues to suffer problems because of the downturn in the oil and gas sector — a significant market — and safety concerns after a number of crashes, his handling of these issues had demonstrated his abilities, the person said.