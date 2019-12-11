The Malaysian police will question Anwar Ibrahim, the country’s prime minister in waiting, over allegations that he sexually assaulted a former research assistant, a further twist in the battle over political succession in the south-east Asian nation.

Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, a former aide to Mr Anwar, last week said the leader of the People’s Justice Party (the PKR) tried to force him to have sex in September 2018, a claim Mr Anwar has denied, calling it “politics at its worst”. Sodomy is illegal in Malaysia.

“Statements from Anwar Ibrahim and several related witnesses will be taken as soon as appropriate appointment times are set,” Huzir Mohamed, director of the criminal investigations department, said in a statement on Wednesday. Mr Yussof’s statement was recorded on Monday, he added.

Mr Anwar’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mahathir Mohamad — the nonagenarian prime minister — has promised to step aside to make way for his former foe turned coalition ally Mr Anwar, but has given mixed signals on when he is prepared to leave power.

Mr Yussof is being represented by Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, a lawyer whose clients include Mr Mahathir. Mr Haniff in a Facebook post on Tuesday called allegations that his involvement suggested Mr Mahathir had orchestrated Mr Yussof’s statements “fanciful conspiracy theories”. He added that as a practising lawyer he cannot refuse to take on clients unless there is a conflict of interest or a “direct link to the subject matter”, which he denied in Mr Yussof’s case.

Some analysts fear the succession saga could reignite conflict that dominated Malaysian politics in the 1990s.

In 1998, Mr Anwar, then Mr Mahathir’s deputy prime minister and heir apparent, was arrested and beaten by the country’s police chief. He was convicted of sodomy and corruption and placed in solitary confinement. The sodomy charge was eventually overturned but the controversy saw Mr Anwar sidelined from politics for about a decade. “They [ Malaysian political leaders] have to be very careful how they play this game,” said James Chin, director of the Asia Institute Tasmania at the University of Tasmania. “If they . . . create too much instability it means voters will reject them in the next elections and this will end up being a one-term government.”

The police statement also comes as the PKR — the largest member of the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition — tries to heal a split between rival factions led by Mr Anwar and Mohamed Azmin Ali, the economic affairs minister who commentators say also wants the premiership. Mr Azmin’s camp staged a mass walkout at the PKR’s congress over the weekend.

Mr Azmin was also embroiled in a sex scandal after videos allegedly showing him in bed with a younger man, also a member of the PKR, were leaked earlier this year. The minister has denied being in the videos and called the leak a “nefarious plot” aimed at destroying his political career.