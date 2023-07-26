The Kremlin has complained about western pressure to stop African leaders attending an important summit in Russia this week, with less than half as many making the trip as when the Kremlin previously staged the event.

Yuri Ushakov, Russian president Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy adviser, said on Wednesday that 21 heads of state and government would attend the summit in St Petersburg — a drop from 43 at the first Russia-Africa summit in 2019.

The limited representation is a blow for Putin, who has used Russia’s strong ties with Africa and sensitivity to his war’s effect on global agricultural markets as a wedge to rally sympathy for his stance on Ukraine.

The list of notable absentees includes the leaders of several big African countries, including Nigeria’s Bola Tinubu and Kenya’s William Ruto, as well as Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to senior officials from those countries.

Some of Africa’s largest economies are sending heads of state, including Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Senegal’s Macky Sall, while Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed will also attend.

The list also includes countries such as Mali and the Central African Republic that are clients of the Wagner paramilitary group, which Russia says will continue to deploy in the region despite its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed mutiny last month.

But although South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa will lead an African initiative aiming to broker an end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one of the members of the delegation who met Putin last month — Zambia’s president Hakainde Hichilema — is also skipping the summit, while five countries will not be represented at all.

“There is an understanding that sticking your neck out to support Russia might not be a good idea when so many counties may need financial support and bailouts in the next few years,” said Murithi Mutiga, programme director for Africa at Crisis Group.

Many countries remained “instinctively non-aligned”, he said. “There was a perception that this was tacit support for Russia but I think this was not correct: it was more to avoid being drawn in,” he said, adding that support for Russia had faded further with its flagging war effort.

Ushakov said several countries whose leaders would not attend the summit were sending foreign ministers and deputy prime ministers instead, and hailed the list as a triumph in the face of US-led attempts to isolate Russia.

Twenty-one heads of state and government are set to attend the summit in St Petersburg © Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Despite the backlash from western countries and the pressure they imposed, which was at times very fierce, we are still holding the second Russia-Africa summit in this situation,” Ushakov said, according to Interfax. “The Africans’ participation confirms their determination to strengthen ties with our country, whatever the circumstances.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and recent decision to pull out of a deal allowing Kyiv to export its grain via its Black Sea ports has divided opinion in Africa, where many countries have longstanding ties with Moscow dating back to the Soviet era.

Kholood Khair, director of Confluence Advisory, a Sudanese think-tank, said leaders had different reasons to attend or stay away. Although many had concluded that Wagner was a “pernicious force” on the continent, they were conscious of Russia’s prowess as a wheat exporter.

“Many may frame this as: we are going for food security reasons, not for security reasons,” she said.

Khair added that some leaders, even from western-leaning nations, would attend as a way of hedging their bets. “Leaders don’t want to be seen as stooges.”

Putin has cast Russia as the leader of an anti-colonial uprising against US hegemony that Ushakov said was focused on “the equality of all independent states”.

Many African countries share Putin’s disdain for US economic sanctions and have called on the west to roll back restrictions that are hampering Russia’s own agricultural exports.

But Russia’s decision to pull out of the grain deal last week, after which it has bombed Ukrainian ports and grain terminals, has angered some African countries, with Kenya calling the move a “stab in the back”.

Russia’s pledge in 2019 to double trade with African nations to $40bn has fallen flat, with trade dropping to $14bn. Roughly 70 per cent of that trade is with just four countries: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.