Labour can shape the issues facing Britain after Brexit

There is a parlour game in Westminster that involves naming traditionally Labour-voting places in the UK that start with the same letter but are otherwise in a different political universe: Bolton and Bethnal Green, Hartlepool and Hackney, Stoke and Stoke Newington.

The point is to show that the left is riven by an electoral crevasse that cannot be crossed, with traditional working-class constituencies, especially in the north, set apart from multicultural, metropolitan, youthful constituencies, especially in London.

In Labour, the divide is more profound than most realise. The split is not only sociological, it is ideological. And it stretches far beyond the workingmen’s clubs and trendy coffee shops of differing constituencies right into the heart of the parliamentary party.

The majority opinion in the Labour elite remains determinedly Remain — as seen in Tony Blair’s speech on Friday. And every time Donald Trump threatens the values of human rights, free trade or open migration, opinion hardens against leaving the EU, the last bastion of progressive internationalism.

But despite appearances, this view is far from universal. Go to any private dinner or think-tank discussion and you will discover an increasingly large number of Labour parliamentarians beginning to believe that Brexit opens the door for a new and exciting programme — from regional industrial strategy to the end of the power of the City of London.

Jeremy Corbyn was mocked when he tweeted, after MPs voted on Article 50, that the “real fight” begins now, but many of his colleagues secretly share that belief.

This ideological divide, combined with the electoral one, leaves Britain’s official opposition inert. The clock has been ticking on Brexit for almost eight months but Labour is no closer to being able to shape the impending negotiations or the new institutional settlements that will follow them. Even if the party manages to hang on in the Copeland or Stoke by-elections on February 23, there is no doubt over who is in control in Westminster.

All of this prompts even the most serious political observers to ask if it will be possible for Labour to recover. The answer to that is yes — and for a reason too few people have noticed. Because even if the party is deeply ideologically divided when it comes to Brexit, and tactically divided when it comes to its leadership, it is in one regard more united than it has been for decades.

That unity comes in its appreciation of the structural failings of the British economy. Since 1997, Labour and the left more generally has been divided between those who believe that the economy is fundamentally sound and those who believe the opposite.

The Ed Miliband years brought that division to the surface. As Labour leader, he tried to castigate the “predatory” nature of British capitalism, mocking its reliance on a precarious, low-skilled and low-wage labour market and its emphasis on short-term profit over long-term investment.

His rivals in the party and beyond dismissed such talk as anti-business, pessimistic, even miserabilist. In May 2015, when the election results came in, those same critics said it was Mr Miliband’s failure to engage with orthodox business opinion that had helped seal his fate.

After the referendum, almost no one thinks that any more. Instead, the Brexit vote and prime minister Theresa May’s response on the steps of Downing Street have closed that debate in the opposite direction.

Inequalities between the regions, the shortage of serious and sustained business investment, zero-hours contracts, runaway executive pay, the failures of vocational education, the dominance of high finance over local banking, the power of big business and the weakness of small business, the corruption of crony capitalism: these are the agreed issues of the age.

Remain or Leave, moderate or Corbynite, left or right, all converge on precisely the same concerns, and this despite the fact that less than 12 months ago these issues would have been controversial.

So there is hope for any political party in the UK — not just Labour, but Labour included — that makes this its agenda. It speaks both to the revealed concerns of voters and to the most fundamental truths of our time.

Brexit is not the only game in town. Leavers and Remainers, of course, will have to find a way of working together that has eluded both tribes. But the agenda of the future has been revealed, it is widely shared and provides ground upon which progressives should be confident they can rebuild.

The writer is a former speech writer for Ed Miliband and is chief executive of the New Economics Foundation