All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In a work of 1919, what did the artist Marcel Duchamp add to the Mona Lisa?

Which US national park straddles the California/Nevada border?

In 2022, which singer had the longest-ever running number one US single by a British act?

Whose CV includes being the editor of the Daily Telegraph and the Evening Standard, as well as writing several works of military history?

Who succeeded Sir Mark Sedwill as cabinet secretary in 2020?

What’s missing from this chronological list from 1885 to 1960: the Congo Free State, ——, the Republic of Congo?

Which long-running Radio 4 show features the pianist Colin Sell?

In Roald Dahl’s Matilda, what is Miss Trunchbull’s first name?

Whose film roles include playing L P Hartley’s Marian Maudsley, Thomas Hardy’s Bathsheba Everdene and Boris Pasternak’s Lara Antipova?