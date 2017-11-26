Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

A sharp fall in the take-up of apprenticeships since the introduction of a controversial levy has produced a predictable outcry from UK business groups that opposed the reform. Manufacturers and retailers’ organisations, and the CBI lobby, pounced on the figures as proof of the need to rethink the levy. But if anything, the drop in enrolments proves that the reform is working. There is no need to panic — yet.

UK businesses lobbied hard against the levy, which applies to any employer with a wage bill above £3m. Employers can reclaim the money, but only if they spend it on off-site training by a government-approved provider. They must still meet the costs of assessment, time off to attend courses, and of any on-site training. Smaller employers do not pay the levy, but they do have to give apprentices time to attend classes and pay up to 10 per cent of the costs.

Many deeply resent the new system, seeing it as little more than a payroll tax. But the whole point of the changes was to make employers take responsibility for the UK’s big deficiencies in technical skills and, by giving them purchasing power, to force them to think more carefully about what training would genuinely be of value.

Successive governments have seized on apprenticeships as the answer to the UK’s productivity problem. Voters like the idea, and policy wonks point to the prestige and record of vocational training in Germany and Switzerland.

In the UK, however, far too many apprenticeships in recent years have been at low skills levels and of low quality. This is partly because the government has pursued quantity at the expense of quality — to the point where the term can embrace anything from training as an RAF engineer or a Google software engineer, to a year of scrubbing in a pub kitchen. It has been too easy for employers to use apprenticeships as an excuse to pay a low wage in return for a qualification of no value, or to accredit employees’ existing skills. This is a waste of time for the apprentices, and liable to exacerbate UK prejudices against vocational education.

The recent fall in numbers is not as stark as it appears, because it follows a spike just before the levy took effect. But it is very welcome, given that the biggest drop was in the “intermediate” level apprenticeships of most dubious value, with advanced and higher levels less affected. This suggests that the reform is helping to drive up quality — and that employers are sensibly taking their time to work out how best to spend the money.

There are, of course, still problems with implementation, and some justified complaints about the design of the scheme. The new Institute for Apprenticeships has been too slow in approving providers and courses. Smaller employers in particular cannot always find the training they need — which can be extremely specific — in their area.

There is also a wider, unanswered question about what apprenticeships should be for. Most people would use the term to describe on-the-job training that gives young people a route into a meaningful career. In practice, they are now open to all ages, and to existing employees who wish to retrain or to gain higher level skills. These are worthy policy aims, given the need to help people adapt to a changing labour market, and the UK’s deficiencies in management. But that does not necessarily mean all these groups should be bundled into the same policy.

A pause in the expansion of apprenticeships is welcome, if it allows for a more coherent approach and a new focus on quality. If employers continue to shun the scheme, as the two-year window for spending levy funds closes, then there really will be cause to worry.