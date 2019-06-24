German retailers are famously frugal. Even their names are short: Aldi, Lidl, Hit, Rewe. Shoppers expect basement prices. Czech billionaire entrepreneur Daniel Kretinsky offered €16 a share for wholesaler Metro AG, valuing its equity at €5.8bn. Metro’s managers consider that a discount too far. If he is serious, Mr Kretinsky should splash out more.

Once a sprawling international conglomerate, Metro is retrenching around a core wholesale businesses. Revenues are still about €30bn but continue to decline, as have operating profits. Chinese operations and the lossmaking Real hypermarkets are up for sale.

Mr Kretinsky wants to diversify beyond the energy interests on which his wealth is built. Controversially, he has taken a stake in France’s Le Monde newspaper. His investment vehicle EP Global bought an initial 7.3 per cent stake in Metro last August. Its offer represents a 34.5 per cent premium on the share price before that deal. EP Global claims it can help Metro focus on revamping wholesale and food delivery operations.

Metro will counter that shares last August were depressed following a profit warning related to difficulties in Russia. The offer price of €16 a share is just 3 per cent above Friday’s close. That translates into an enterprise value of 7.1 times estimated ebitda, only slightly above the European grocer sector multiple, reckons Jefferies.

Metro’s case for a higher offer is based on its potential as purer-play wholesaler. Poland’s Eurocash is on a multiple of 13 times. That might not convince, given Metro’s record.

A more plausible justification is that about 21 per cent Metro’s shares are held by funds linked to the group’s 1960s creators. They are likely to demand a higher price for loss of influence. Mr Kretinsky has been careful not to specify an acceptance threshold. The risk is that he will end up with a large stake but without sufficient control.