New capitalism nurtures people, not products

Artificial intelligence is upon us, even as it seems that the real kind may be deserting us. Big technology companies are appointing ethicists to guide the development of machine learning; the prospect of robots and self-driving vehicles has given rise to a cottage industry of books and studies on the “future of work”. How many jobs will be left and what jobs will they be?

But we would do well to focus on a much bigger question: the evolution of capitalism itself. We live in revolutionary times, even if pitchforks have been replaced (we hope) by the ballot box. Why not imagine different futures before they are thrust upon us?

Whole Foods chief executive John Mackey and his collaborators, for example, have embraced “conscious capitalism”. They believe in free enterprise, but insist “we can aspire to even more”, creating businesses with purpose beyond profit. Conscious businesses focus on empowering employees and creating a culture of care and trust.

Conscious capitalism still sees the firm as the basic economic unit. New York University business professor Arun Sundararajan, by contrast, focuses on the crowd. Crowd-based capitalism, which he outlines in The Sharing Economy, is the 21st-century version of village life, in which people engage in commercial transactions with peers, bolstered by trust generated by intertwined social networks. Digital platforms expand the village to encompass cities; blockchain technologies create trust at scale; individuals support themselves as small-scale entrepreneurs, like craftspeople and merchants of old.

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, has a different take, arguing that “capitalism is being replaced by ‘talentism’.” Industrialisation, in his view, saw capital replace skilled manual labour as the principal source of value. But “capital is now giving way to human talent”, specifically “creativity and the ability to innovate”. It follows that a robust economic system should focus more on investments in people than in goods and services.

Yet how could talentism replace the vast number of jobs created by industrial capitalism? Creators and innovators are only a fraction of the workforce. Talent, however, must be incubated and invested in by different people with a range of skills over many years.

Think about Olympic champions, who invariably thank their “teams”, an assembly of coaches, therapists, trainers, advisers, managers, agents and publicists. And behind them are the parents, teachers, coaches and talent spotters who found and launched them. A society that wants to maximise the talent of as many of its members as possible would have a very high “tooth to tail” ratio, the military’s expression for how many support staff it needs for every warrior actually in combat.

Yet another possible future of capitalism is care capitalism, where care is defined as investing in the talent and potential of others. With life-long learning, the need for teachers of every description will explode. The recognition of the value of coaching, something that athletes and singers have long known, is spreading rapidly, with executive coaches, career coaches and life coaches proliferating.

Therapy, both physical and mental, has divided into specialised categories. Doctors and nurses have bevies of paraprofessional assistants, as do special education teachers. Moreover, as big data help us assess patterns of behaviour at an ever more granular level, human advisers in educational institutions and workplaces will interpret and apply the resulting knowledge to help individual students and employees.

Finally, recognition of the profound impact of early education on the nurturing of talent will create much greater demand for professionalised caregivers. Social services systems in the US are beginning to train and compensate professional foster parents because of their differential impact on the outcomes for looked-after children. At the other end of life, skilled companionship and caregiving, helped by robots for heavy lifting, will enhance quality of life.

The critical factor of production in this economy — the human economy — is the desire of human beings to transfer their knowledge and skills to others and to take pride and satisfaction in enabling and empowering others. For a price, of course, but payment comes in meaning as much as money.

At a moment of profound populist anger and social and political turmoil in many countries, any of these futures may seem Panglossian. But the seeds of each one are already germinating, and imagining feasible futures can help us shape and attain them.

The writer is president of New America and an FT contributing editor