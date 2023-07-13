The UAE, host of this year’s UN climate conference, has pushed for a “global stocktake” of progress towards Paris targets, aimed at triggering fresh climate action. But it has also been criticised for its choice of an oil executive, Sultan al-Jaber, as president of the talks. Henry Mance, standing in for Gideon Rachman, talks to Farhana Yamin, British lawyer and climate activist about what we can expect from COP28.

Clips: COP 28, The National News, United Nations

Presented by Henry Mance. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com