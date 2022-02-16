Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • IB DP Geography — Unit 3 — Global resource consumption and security → Global trends in consumption

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Macron restarts France’s ‘nuclear adventure’ with plans for 6 reactors

  • What percentage of France’s electricity comes from nuclear power?

  • Describe what is meant by a country’s ‘energy mix’?

  • Explain the link between building new nuclear reactors and France’s desire to meet net zero carbon emissions by 2050

  • “Brussels [the EU] recently stuck to plans to label nuclear energy as ‘green’” Discuss this statement focusing upon the ‘green’ credentials of nuclear power

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

