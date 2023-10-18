Can the Gaza conflict be contained?
Gideon talks to Baroness Catherine Ashton, former high representative of the EU on foreign affairs, about the role of diplomacy in helping to contain the Israel-Gaza conflict. Clip: The White House
Free links to read more on this topic:
The Israel-Hamas war in maps: latest updates
Supporting Israel and protecting Palestinians are not contradictory policies
Iran is positioning itself to benefit from the Israel-Gaza conflict
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
