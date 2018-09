Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Westminster returned from from its summer break this week and we discuss the two main stories that still dominate the headlines: Labour's travails with anti-Semitism and the government's lack of progress on Brexit. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Alex Barker, Miranda Green, James Blitz and Jim Pickard of the Financial Times. Produced by Anna Dedhar