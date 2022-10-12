If Downing Street is a circus, Threadneedle Street increasingly resembles a pantomime. The Bank of England’s emergency bond-purchasing programme will end on Friday, Andrew Bailey declared. Oh no it isn’t! cried bankers taken into the BoE’s confidence. Oh yes it is! insisted the BoE.

Whether directed at the bank, the government or both, a warning from Morgan Stanley that “having daily ‘temporary’ announcements does not help the market” appears ex post facto. In any case, MS Head of UK Rates Strategy Theologis Chapsalis argues that the BoE’s bond-buying intervention in its current, equal parts dead and alive, form is largely irrelevant:

Despite the recent BoE announcements including the increase in the size of temporary purchases and the repo facility, the market is struggling to find a reason to be long. In simple terms, why should someone rush to buy gilts right now if issuance is likely to remain high in the coming months. With DV01 [dollar duration] being high, there are risks that some of the auctions come in weak, weighing further on market sentiment.

MS’s base case is that “temporary purchases continue at a slow pace despite the theoretical £10bn figure and the linker inclusion,” with 10-year gilt yields briefly hitting 5 per cent sometime in the fourth quarter (they last did so in June 2008; the at-pixel yield is 4.529 per cent).

© Bloomberg

From that point onwards, we expect yields to fall in line with our view for lower yields in other geographies. Moreover, we suspect that at some point later in the year projections of fiscal spending will have to be revised lower. The counter-factual is an environment of high rates and challenges to debt financing, which we think is not sustainable in the long run – hence a course of action towards austerity would have to be followed.

© Morgan Stanley research

Inflation is expected to peak sometime this month thanks to the recent drop in energy prices and the UK government’s price cap. “This could support the bullish gilt narrative once and if the fiscal angle seems clearer and more stable,” MS writes. But that’s a big “if”.

The bear case cab ne summarised as more of the same: more dysfunction, more forced liquidations of gilt holdings, plus higher energy prices and further fiscal slippage, which mean levels of debt “become a broader concern.” It’s a tail risk, according to MS, but still one worth putting in a table.